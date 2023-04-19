The Somerset Briar Jumpers were looking for a sweep on Tuesday night as they were on the road to take on district foe Casey County. The game was tied after the fifth inning and remained that way into extra innings before two Somerset runs in the top of the ninth gave the Jumpers a 5-3 victory over the Rebels.
The Jumpers were led by two RBI's from Griffin Loy, while Blake Abbott, Kole Grundy and Caynan Sizemore each had one RBI apiece. Raygan New got the start on the mound and pitched six and one-third innings, allowing three runs and two walks while striking out six. Colyer White pitched the final two and two-third innings and earned the win, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out three. Casey County was led by one RBI apiece from three different batters.
Somerset improves to 11-10 for the season with the victory and the Jumpers will be on the road again on Thursday, as they will travel to Sayre to take on the Spartans at 5:30 p.m.
