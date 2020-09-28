The Somerset High School boys golf team finished as Region 10 runner-ups on a rainy Monday afternoon at Eagles' Nest Country Club. The Briar Jumpers scored a team total 321, which was well off the pace of the winning 300 shot by Clay County. The Pulaski County High School boys team was just one stroke behind Somerset at 322 strokes.
The Briar Jumpers were led by seniors Kannon Tucker and Jacob Stevens, who both fired rounds of 74 and tied for fifth place. Both Briar Jumper golfers qualified for the KHSAA Boys State Golf Tournament. Tucker has played in seven straight regional golf tourneys and will be making his third straight state tourney.
The Wayne County High School junior dynamic duo of Gage Gregory and Gehrig Sexton both punched their tickets to the state golf tourney. Gregory tied for second place with a round of 72, while Sexton tied for fifth place with a 74.
Pulaski County High School freshman Reece Broughton shot a 78 and is still in the hunt for a state tourney berth. Broughton and two other golfers will play in a sudden death playoff tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 29) for the last individual spot for a trip to the KHSAA State Golf Tournament.
Clay County's Justin Begley had the low individual round of 71, while his Tiger teammate CJ Corum tied for second place with a 74.
Southwestern scored a team total of 383. Ian Maybrier shot a 84, Lukas Maybrier 97, Chandler Taylor 95 and Kaleb Winks 107.
Other scores for Somerset were Brady Reynolds 86, Zane Stinson 87, and Bryson Stevens 89.
Other scores for Pulaski County were Cayden Lancaster 80, Connor King 81, Zach Ousley 83, and Mason Daugherty 91.
Other scores for Wayne County were Aaron Heese 93 and Cade Foster 105.
The Leachman Buick / GMC / Cadillac/KHSAA Boys' State Golf Championship will be played at Bowling Green Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 6, and Wednesday, Oct. 7.
