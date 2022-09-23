The Somerset Briar Jumpers hosted Corbin on Thursday night for their senior night, in which the Jumpers recognized a great senior class. Those recognized were Riley Abbott, Kayleigh Bartley, Bailey Bender, Grace Bruner, Kate Bruner, Jolie May, Taya Mills, Ashlyn Owings, Martien Solberg, and Reina Wesley.
Somerset would fight with the Redhounds to a 1-1 draw. The lone goal was fittingly scored by Grace Bruner in her last home game, with the assist coming from her sister Kate Bruner.
Somerset now stands at 9-3-2 for the year, and will be in action again on Monday, where they will travel to Boyle County for a game starting at 6:30 p.m.
