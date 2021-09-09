Somerset ties with North Laurel

LONDON – The Somerset High School boys soccer team came away with a 1-1 tie against North Laurel High School on Tuesday.
Somerset junior Daniel Richardson scored the Briar Jumpers' lone goal, as he was assisted by senior Derek Arias. Freshman goal keeper Landen Lonesky had eight saves and gave up only one goal.
Somerset (3-2-1) hosts Casey County High School on Thursday and will play Danville in the 12th Region All "A" Tournament on Monday, Sept. 13.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
