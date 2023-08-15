Somerset and Pulaski were both expected to have solid seasons heading into the 2023 campaign, but it was the Briar Jumpers who came into Tuesday night’s matchup as the favorite at home, sporting a 3-0 record after Monday’s 11-1 shellacking of Casey County. The Maroons, on the other hand, came into the night’s game with a 1-2 record after dropping their past two contests to Mercer County and West Jessamine. Intrigue was abundant heading into the contest, with many wondering how PC transfer Tyson Absher would do against his old team.
The game started out as a battle of attrition between the two rivals with only a few miles separating their campuses, however, as the game went on it was apparent that this was just Somerset’s night. Fitting too, as before the game legendary Somerset baseball coach Charlie Taylor was honored with a moment of silence. After being tied 1-1 within the first 20 minutes of action, Somerset proceeded to outscore Pulaski 6-0 in the next 60 minutes, with the Jumpers taking a dominant 7-1 victory to move to 2-0 in district play.
Within the first minute the first yellow card of the contest was issued to senior Jesse Hampton of Somerset. A few moments later junior Andrew Tomlinson had the first shot of the game for the Jumpers, with the shot sailing over the goal. Somerset was aggressive on offense early and that proved fruitful in the 12th minute, as Absher scored off a solid touch pass from senior Jason Escobar-Lopez, with Absher finishing the play with a light tap into the left side of the net for an early 1-0 Briar Jumper lead.
Absher had another two opportunities for goals in the 15th minute that narrowly missed, with senior Pulaski goalkeeper Gavin Lawson getting his first save of the game in the 17th minute. Following a yellow card on sophomore Bryson Church, the Maroons were presented an opportunity for a penalty kick in the 18th minute. Senior Ryan Beam stepped up to take the try and nailed the shot into the left side of the net, tying the ball game up at 1-1.
Tomlinson had shots on the goal in the 19th and 22nd minutes that went wide of the goal before Absher broke the tie in the 29th minute, as he found himself on the breakaway with his shot going into the left side of the net for his second goal of the evening, giving Somerset a 2-1 edge.
Somerset junior goalkeeper Landen Lonesky had a punch block of the ball in the 32nd minute before recording a diving save just two minutes later. In the 35th minute, the Jumpers created some space on the scoreboard for themselves with a goal from junior Kean Taylor, as his shot sailed right past the goalkeeper into the back of the net. The teams went into the break a few minutes later with the Jumpers on top 3-1.
Pulaski had the first shot attempt in the second half, as junior Dilan Perez found a look after a free kick that went wide of the goal. Taylor was denied his second goal in the 51st minute after his shot was blocked by Lawson in net, but couldn’t be denied the rest of the night. Just a minute later, senior Jefry Lopes-Radilla made an excellent cross pass to Taylor, who smacked the ball into the left side of the net for the header goal while almost falling out of the playing area. Somerset took a 4-1 lead and seized all momentum in the contest.
Junior Austin Morales was awarded a free kick in the 62nd minute following a hand ball, although his kick was saved in the goal by Lonesky. Just a few moments later Absher claimed his hat trick for the day, as he was fouled in the box by Morales, who was given a yellow card for the foul. Absher calmly stepped up and nailed his strike into the left side of the goal for the 5-1 advantage. This marked the ninth goal in two days for the junior, who scored six goals in a win against Casey on Monday. Head coach Tyler Gillum was very pleased for Absher and knew this was going to be an emotional game for the PC transfer.
“We knew this would be emotional for Tyson heading into this one. He’s played his part on this team so far, doing more than what the stat sheet may tell you. He’s one of the most selfless players I’ve had the privilege to coach. It’s almost scary how well he has meshed together with the team and it feels like I’ve been coaching him for years,” he explained.
In the 65th minute, the Jumpers added to their offensive onslaught as Tomlinson finally found the back of the net. After a shot from Taylor was blocked by Lawson in the goal, Tomlinson followed right up as the goalkeeper was still recovering and struck the ball into the back of the net, giving Somerset a 6-1 lead.
Two minutes later, the scoring party for the home team continued, as this time it was senior Eric Tucker getting in on the fun. Tucker had a bending shot curve right into the right side of the goal, giving the Jumpers a 7-1 lead as time was bleeding off the clock. Some fantastic defense by Lonesky out of the net prevented a Pulaski goal in the 74th minute and from there the result was basically academic. The final buzzer sounded and Somerset celebrated the 7-1 victory over their rivals, with the players making sure to thank the rowdy crowd following the conclusion of the contest. Coach Gillum noted after the game how much his team likes playing in big games such as this rivalry.
“It was neck-and-neck early on. With this rivalry, you’re going to get the best from both teams and it’s going to be a slugfest. It’s an immovable force versus an unstoppable object. We love that and thrive for moments and games like those,” he expounded.
Somerset was led by the hat trick from Absher, two goals from Taylor and one apiece from Tomlinson and Tucker. Pulaski’s lone goal was from Beam.
Somerset improves to 4-0 for the season, with the Jumpers scheduled to be back in action on Thursday as they host Lincoln County at 7:30 p.m.
Pulaski falls to 1-3 for the season and the Maroons will be back in action on Thursday as well, as they will host George Rogers Clark at 6 p.m.
