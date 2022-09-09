After a blazing start to the season, Somerset had been on a three-game losing streak heading into Thursday's district road game against Rockcastle County. Also, the Jumpers were in the midst of a massive span of games on the road, as following their home opener on Aug. 18th, they have not played a home game since, and won't until next Tuesday.
The Jumpers would finally snap their losing streak with a 3-0 sweep of the Lady Rockets (25-18, 25-19, 26-24) in a close battle. Somerset was led in kills by senior Areli Vela-Alvarez, who had 10 over the course of the match. Also leading the Jumpers were junior Emily Ford with four aces, senior Lain Prather with 24 digs, Ford again with 24 assists, and sophomore Ella Lancaster with two blocks.
Somerset improves to 10-3 with the victory, and will next battle against Dayton at the Tournament of Heroes (hosted by Henry County) on Saturday, with the game scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.