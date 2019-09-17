Somerset tops the state in RPI ratings and AP Poll

The Somerset High School football team topped the list of football teams in the state in Class 2A. On Sunday when the KHSAA published their first review of the Rating Performance Index (RPI), the Briar Jumpers were atop the list of all other Class 2A schools with a best RPI rating of .784.
Also the Associated Press published their top 10 rankings by class, and Somerset was the top team in Class 2A. The Briar Jumpers received 13 first-place votes and had the top score of 191, which is tabulated from the votes submitted by media members throughout the state of Kentucky.
The KHSAA will use a Ratings Performance Index (RPI) to determine football postseason matchups starting with the third round of the playoffs. While they announced over the summer that those RPI numbers would be released at the halfway point in the season, the first RPIs appeared on the KHSAA scoreboard site Sunday afternoon. The RPI formula will take into account win-loss records plus opponents' win-loss records, and opponents' opponents' win-loss records. Teams get one point for a win, 0.5 points for a tie and zero points for a loss
The RPI numbers on the KHSAA scoreboard site came with the following disclaimer - "RPI is updated hourly. Teams missing scores at that time are not included. This experimental, not official, currently under development, subject to revision and must be regarded with skepticism this early in the season." Starting with the third week, RPIs frozen at the end of the regular season will reseed the playoffs. The four district winners in the west and the four district winners in the east will be ranked 1-4 with 1 playing 4 and 2 playing 3. Teams will be seeded again in the state semifinals. The higher seeded team will host the rounds.
In the Class 2A RPI state rankings, Somerset was followed closely by Newport at .782, Mayfield at .731, Beechwood at .719, and Owensboro Catholic at .698. In the AP poll, Somerset was followed by Breathitt County with four first-place votes, and Mayfield with three first-place votes.
In the Class 5A RPI state rankings, Pulaski County ranked fifth in the state with an RPI of .631. Covington Catholic led the state with an RPI .786, followed by Scott County at .701, Fredrick Douglass at .671, and Owensboro at .634. Southwestern had an RPI of .404.
In the Class 5A AP rankings, Pulaski County ranked eighth in the state with 58 points. Covington Catholic was tops in 5A with 12 first-place votes, and Fredrick Douglass was ranked second with two first-place votes.
In other AP polls, Pikeville was ranked first in Class A, Bell County was tops in Class 3A, Boyle County was first in Class 4A, and Louisville Trinity was first in Class 6A.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
