Somerset travels to Admiral Stadium

So far this season, the Briar Jumpers football team have advanced to 4-0 unchallenged. However, this will change as Somerset head into this first 4th District matchup tonight at Danville.
The Danville Admirals have been a big rivalry game for the Jumpers for quite a while, and this season, they stand at 3-0 with wins against Hazard, Wayne County and Mason County.
Last season, the young Admiral team struggled and only came up with three wins, which this more experienced Danville team has already matched including an impressive 28-24 win against the Wayne County Cardinals, and a 41-7 blowout win last week over the Mason County Royals.
"Very familiar with Danville and expect to see an older, more athletic team with lots of speed," said Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas. "Our games were very close last season and I expect the same this year. They are very well coached. This will be our most difficult game to date."
The Admiral defense was tested the first two weeks of there season and showed a few inconsistencies. In their week one matchup against Hazard they gave up over 250 passing yards and two passing touchdowns while only giving up 72 rushing yards. Then the very next week they faced Wayne and leading rusher Braedon Sloan who put up 194 yards and two scores on the Admirals. That week they also gave up 186 passing yards and a score through the air.
However, the Danville defensive unit completely shut down the Mason County offense who came into the game 2-0 and averaging just over 40 points per game. The Admirals allowed less than 200 yards, including 85 passing, 90 rushing, and one score.
As far as the Admiral offense goes, they are currently averaging 32 points per game, just over 150 passing yards per game, and about 181 rushing yards per game. This is without of doubt the most explosive offense the Briar Jumpers have faced so far.
Of course the case is the same for Danville. They are going into a matchup against a Briar Jumper squad that is averaging nearly 43 points per game, just over 265 passing yards per game, and just over 234 rushing yards per game as well.
The Somerset defense is also doing well by giving up just less than 11 points per game as well, making them the strongest defense Danville has faced as well.
The Jumper passing offense will be one of the key factors to getting a win. With the Admirals looking a little shaky against the Hazard, and Wayne passing attack, star senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron might be able exploit that and give Somerset a big advantage.
Somerset also has the best ground offense that Danville has played besides Wayne. Through four games junior running back Chase Doan has rushed for 468 yards and 6 touchdowns. Sheron has also added 205 yards and 4 scores on the ground as well.
The biggest threats on Danville include sophomore quarterback Sage Dawson who has improved each game so far, and tossed three touchdown passes last week, junior running back Caleb Burns who is perhaps the biggest threat as has rushed for 376 yards and 4 scores through their first three weeks, and senior wide receiver Corydon Crawford who has caught 18 passes for 307 yards and 5 touchdowns so far.
As far as injuries go for Somerset, they will be without starting senior defensive back Jackson Cooper. Senior receiver Kade Grundy, who missed last week, and senior center Drew Johnson are questionable and will be a game time decision.
When asked about the key factors to leaving Danville with a win tonight, Lucas responded "We need to avoid major penalties that are drive extenders and drive killers. Tackling efficiency has to improve. Playing to our capabilities in all three phases. Control the ball and limit big plays."
As far as the focus in this weeks game preparation, the Briar Jumpers are still trying to get over their penalty bug that they have carried through the first four games. When asked about the focus this week, Lucas said "Discipline and focus. While we prepare for Danville, we have to correct the penalties of the last four games. If we play the way we have, it will be very difficult for us to compete."
District rivalry games are always some of the most interesting and competitive games of the season. With the Admirals being much improved, this game should be a fun one. The wait will not be very long either as the Admirals will host the Jumpers tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The game will be broadcast live on lakecumberlandsports.com, and WYKY FM Somerset 106.
