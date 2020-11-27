Somerset travels to LCA for district crown

Heading into the second week of the KHSAA football post season, one of the most significant Class 2A matchups will take place this Friday in Lexington.
District 4 rivals, the defending Class 2A State Champion Somerset Briar Jumpers and the top-ranked Class 2A team, the Lexington Christian Eagles, will go head to head for a shot at advancing towards the state title game.
Just like last season, these are two of the strongest teams in 2A. Also like last season, when the teams met in the regular season, the Eagles emerged victorious in a close fought battle.
Coming into the matchup, the Briar Jumpers have an overall record of 6-2, with regular season wins over Whitley County (40-8), Williamsburg (48-13), Russellville (41-9), Hazard (42-13), and Danville (42-3), losses to LCA (28-21) and Corbin (48-21), and a first round playoff victory over Danville (48-14).
The Eagles had a regular season record of 7-1 before receiving a first round bye in the playoffs. Lexington's wins were over Somerset, Desales (24-20), Lexington Catholic (23-20), Williamsburg (45-7), Paul Laurence Dunbar (54-14), Danville (34-30), and Pikeville (35-13), with a loss to Frederick Douglass (40-6).
Not only is this a significant 2A game, but this is arguably a battle between Kentucky's two most talented high school quarterbacks. Somerset's University of Kentucky commit senior, Kaiya Sheron, and LCA's junior, Drew Nieves, have truly put on a show this season and are currently ranked one and two on the Class 2A passing leaderboard.
However, it is not all Nieves and Sheron. The two do lead the two most successful passing attacks in Class 2A, but they do it with dynamic receiver help. Each team has a scary receiving duo that can threaten any opposing defense.
For the Eagles, they have the number one receiver and overall scorer in 2A, junior Xavier Brown, along with junior Mason Moore, who is ranked seventh in receiving to compliment.
On the other hand, Somerset has the fourth and eighteenth ranked receivers in senior Kade Grundy, and junior Gavin Stevens. This duo combined for 239 receiving yards and three touchdowns against Danville in the opening round of the post season.
While both teams have an insane passing attack, the rest of the categories are not as even.
Interestingly enough, despite LCA being the top ranked team in 2A and with a win over the Jumpers during the regular season, Somerset has the on paper advantage in many categories including team scoring, scoring margin, team rushing, team defense, rushing defense, passing defense, and even team passing, but by a very slim margin.
However, the sack category is something Lexington takes the cake in, as they have four of the top 25 pass rushers in 2A including senior Gabe Byrne, senior Neal Dickey, senior Mattie Lebryk, and junior Elijah Hammond.
The Eagles pass rush has been extremely disruptive this season, including when they faced Somerset. This is one of the bigger advantages for LCA, as the Jumpers have struggled in pass protection at times this season.
While each team has their pros and cons heading into the matchup, it is a toss up. However, with LCA ranked higher, and with home field advantage, the Eagles will be favored by many.
Can Sheron, coming off a near 500 total yard, and five touchdown performance lead his Jumpers to a playoff win at LCA for the second straight year, or will Lexington Christian get their revenge to advance in the playoffs their selves?
Find out Friday night, where the teams will face off at Lexington Christian High School.
