Somerset travels to Russellville 

The 2-0 Somerset Briar Jumpers football team will take their longest hike of the season Friday night to face off with the 1-1 Russellville Panthers in Russellville.
Both teams are coming off wins from last Friday, as the Jumpers beat Williamsburg in their home opener 48-13, and the Panthers won their home opener as well with a final score of 14-12 over Franklin-Simpson.
When asked about this week's game preparation, and what to expect from the Russellville, Somerset head football coach Robbie Lucas said, "Our focus has been on us."
We're trying to improve fundamentals, alignment, and assignments," the SHS coach said. "This is the first week we have film on our opponent. They are much-improved over last year. They have good size with long, lean athletes. They have great speed and are very athletic. They are a spread team that will bring five and six man pressure almost every down."
So far, through two games, the Panthers have struggled quite a bit on offense. Russellville totaled 21 points combined over their initial two contests, with only one of those touchdowns coming from the offense. They have only completed 6 passes for 79 yards, no touchdowns, and 3 interceptions this season.
Nearly all of their offensive yards have came on the ground as they have had 270 rushing yards over the past two games. Junior Javari Gamble is the team's leading rusher with 137 rushing yards. Their only offensive touchdown was a rushing touchdown by senior Jaquis Todd.
Despite the rough offensive output, the Panthers have had pretty good defensive production. In their win last week, they held Franklin-Simpson to just 12 points, and have had two defensive touchdowns in the last two games. One of these was a 28-yard pick six by Lamarcus Hickman, and the other was a 5-yard fumble recover touchdown by senior Chevis Elliott.
Elliott not only recovered a fumble for a touchdown, but he also has 2 interceptions, 16 total tackles, 3 tackles for loss, and a sack over the last two games.
Despite solid defensive numbers, the Panthers have yet to face an offense as explosive as Somerset's. Over the past two games, the Briar Jumpers have a little over 13 times the amount of passing yards that Russellville has with 684 passing yards. They also have had 415 team rushing yards that nearly doubles that of Russellville.
An offense with names like Kaiya Sheron, Kade Grundy, Gavin Stevens, Ricky Gilmore, Chase Doan, and many more is sure to put the Panthers defense to the test on Friday.
Another mismatch in the Jumpers' favor is that their defense has just allowed 21 points over the past two games, and they were playing offenses much more proven than Russellville's unit.
Another point of interest is that Somerset's defense has done better at defending the run than the pass so far this season. Unfortunately for Russellville, their offense is ran through their ground game. The Briar Jumpers look to force third and long situations, and force the Panthers to pass. If Somerset can do this, Russellville may be in some trouble.
Somerset has obtained two lopsided victories so far this season with a 40-8 win over Whitley, and a 48-13 win over Williamsburg. With what looks to be a total mismatch on paper, the Briar Jumpers could be in store for another big win tonight.
When asked about improvements he would like to see from the past two games coach Lucas said "Looking for our defense to align correctly and play fast. We hope to keep consistency in our run game and continue our special teams improvement."
The one knock on Somerset throughout the past two games has been their penalty trouble. This came up again when Lucas spoke on the key aspects to leaving Russellville with a victory. "We have to handle a very long trip while keeping our mental focus," said coach Lucas. "As always we need to avoid turnovers and major penalties that have been drive killers for us in the first two games."
Kickoff tonight is at 7 p.m. CT, or 8:p.m. ET. The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com and 106.1FM WKYM Somerset.
