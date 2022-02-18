Somerset trounces East in a 'no seniors' Senior Night

Friday was a bittersweet night for the Somerset High School girls basketball team in their final home game of the season. In a commanding 74-25 win over the visiting Lady Jags of East Jessamine, the Lady Jumpers celebrated Senior Night without having to say 'goodbye' to a single player.
Several of the Briar Jumper cheerleaders were honored on Senior Night, but the Lady Jumpers did not have a single senior on their roster this season.
"That was nice to not to have to say goodbye to anybody tonight or have a Senior Night for your last home game," laughed Somerset High School girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter. "I did remind the juniors, before the game, they will blink and we'll be sitting here saying goodbye to them before they know it. My message to them, before the game, was not to take anything for granted. Not to take the next game for granted and not take any moment for granted."
Despite no seniors and a convincing win on Friday in the Briar Patch, it was a somber night as they remembered their former Lady Jumpers basketball coach Bobby Bowling - who passed away earlier in the week. All proceeds from the game went to help his family in their time of need.
"You know life is short and we honored a special person tonight before the game of former coach Bobby Bowling," McWhorter stated. "I told my players to make sure they make the most of each moment. They get to put a uniform on and play with their friends and teammates."
As far as the game at hand, it was over with before it began, as the Lady Jumpers outscored the Lady Jags 25 to 7 in the first seven minutes of the contest. Somerset held a 44-20 lead at halftime and put the game into running clock at 59-24 with 2:05 left in the third quarter.
Nine Somerset players got into the scorebook on the night and the entire Lady Jumpers' bench got to play several quality minutes in the game.
"Anytime you can clear your bench and play all your kids that are putting in the time and effort each and every day, it's a nice night," McWhorter gleamed. "We've had to play four games. We've got another tough one on the road tomorrow and playing four games before district was a little concerning. So it was nice to be able to rotate everybody in, and go play hard tomorrow night. Then, turn around and get ready for district on Monday night."
Somerset junior Kate Bruner led the way for the Lady Jumpers with a game-high 18 points, playing outstanding defensive pressure and a highlight reel 'behind-the-back' assist to teammate Jaelyn Dye.
"Yeah, that assist was a nice highlight for Kate," McWhorter stated. "She's stepped up, with her sister Grace getting injured, with more of a leader role than what she's used to. She's had some up and down moments, but she's really trying to stay consistent with her scoring. She attacks the rim really well, and I'm glad to see her outside shots starting to fall. Things are falling in place for her at the right time."
Jaelyn Dye scored 12 points, had eight rebounds and three assists. Taya Mills scored 11 points, had seven rebounds and hit three treys. Haley Combs scored nine points and had six assists. MacKenzie Fisher scored eight points and had four rebounds. Kyndell Fisher scored seven points. Sophie Barnes scored five points. Kayleigh Bartley and Sarah White scored two points each.
Somerset (16-9) will travel to North Laurel High School on Saturday and then play homestanding Casey County on Monday in the opening round of the 47th District Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
