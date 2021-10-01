Somerset turnovers lead to loss

HAZARD – Five first-half turnovers sealed Somerset High School's fate early in a 31-0 loss to the homestanding Hazard High School Bulldogs on Friday.
After three interceptions and two fumbles by the Briar Jumpers, Hazard scored three touchdowns and a field goal to go up 24-0 by the end of the first half.
Hazard's Max Johnson opened the game up with a 89-yard kick-off return score. Late in the first quarter, Hazards' Mia Rouse kicked an 11-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs up 10-0.
Midway through the second quarter, Hazard quarterback Max Pelfrey hit Andrew Ford for a six-yard passing touchdown. Three minutes later, Pelfry hit Tyson Turner for a 70-yard passing touchdown play.
Hazard's Tyson Turner scored his second touchdown of the game on a 81-yard run with 11:28 left in the third quarter for the final points of the contest.
For the game, Somerset was held to only 49 rushing yards and 62 passing yards, while Hazard tallied 350 total offensive yards.
Somerset's Josh Bruner rushed for 19 yards on five carries, while Josh Gross tallied 17 yards on eight carries. Cayden Cimala caught three passes for 49 yards, Hayden Dick caught three passes for 20 yards, and Kam Hughes caught one pass for 13 yards.
Gross completed nine passes for 62 yards, while Josh Bruner completed five passes for 31 yards. Defensively for Somerset, Hughes had a QB sack and Michael Hawkins broke up a big Hazard passing attempt.
Somerset (1-6) will host state-ranked Danville High School in the Briar Jumpers' first district match-up of the season next Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
