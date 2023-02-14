After defeating Somerset Christian for the third time this season on Saturday, the Jumpers were on the road on Tuesday for their final road tilt of the regular season, taking on the Campbellsville Eagles. Albeit a closer margin than what was expected due to Indred Whitaker still being out with an injury, Somerset still managed to come out with the win 56-46.
Somerset was led by three different players scoring in double digits. Ben Godby led all scorers with 18 points, while Josh Lewis added 17 and Aedyn Absher scored 10. Josh Bruner scored six points, Landen Lonesky had three and Jack Bruner added two to wrap up the scoring for the Briar Jumpers. Campbellsville was led by 15 points from junior Deondre Weathers.
The Jumpers, now 17-9, will close out the regular season at home on Thursday, as they will host Danville at the Briar Patch at 7:30 p.m.
