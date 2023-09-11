Three weeks ago, the Lady Jumpers and Lady Maroons met at historic Clara Marrow Field. That meeting ended in a 3-0 decision in favor of the Lady Jumpers. Saturday night, the Lady Jumpers traveled to the Lady Maroons' field at Northern Middle for meeting number two. The Lady Jumpers went into the game an impressive 8-1 on the season, winning eight games in a row behind high scorers Tori Robertson, Bella Gregory and Isabella McKenzie. The Lady Maroons’ recent decision was a 1-1 draw against Model.
The Jumpers' win streak continued and they earned a season sweep of Pulaski, winning 4-2 behind a two goal performance from McKenzie.
The game started out with a quick shot from junior Tori Robertson that went wide left. Isabella McKenzie took her shot in the sixth minute and it went wide. McKenzie got her second shot in the 11th minute and it bounced off the crossbar. Robertson had her second shot soon after, with Lady Maroon goalkeeper Jessica Phillippi grabbing her first save of the contest.
At 27:40, the Lady Maroons had a burst of offense when Ada Schepers got her shot on goal. McKenzie took another shot a minute later and it sailed over the goal. Phillippi got her second save of the night, a deflection, after a Tori Robertson corner kick. Lady Jumper freshman Khloe Roberts took her shot at 25:18. Pulaski had a corner kick in the 18th minute, resulting in two shots for the Lady Maroons. The Somerset defense cleared it out however.
In the 24th minute, Bella Gregory found the back of the net for the first Lady Jumper goal to make it 1-0 for the visiting team on the scoreboard. Phillippi added two more saves. Robertson added the second Lady Jumper goal in the 29th minute to make it 2-0 Jumpers. Phillippi added two more saves to end the half. Lady Jumpers ended the first half with a 2-0 lead.
Lily Hampton was substituted in at the goalkeeper for the Lady Jumpers to begin the second half. McKenzie took her shot at 37:09, Phillippi dove to save it, but it slipped off her fingers in the right corner of the goal to give Somerset a strong 3-0 advantage. Phillippi added five more saves in the second half.
In the 67th minute, Pulaski’s Lexi Lawless crossed to freshman Emily Purcell for the Lady Maroons' first goal of the night to make it 3-1 in favor of the Lady Jumpers. Within the same minute, McKenzie added the fourth Somerset goal and her second goal of the night to make it 4-1 Jumpers. Robertson took a shot at 11:26 for her second goal but Abbee Coomer was there to block it. With 5:12 to go in the game, freshman Aubrey Richardson added the second Lady Maroon goal to score her first varsity goal. Pulaski made a solid effort but was unable to come away with the win, as Somerset won 4-2.
The Lady Jumpers improved to 9-1 on the season with their next game an away trip down to Corbin on Tuesday evening. The Lady Maroons will travel to Madison Southern on Monday evening.
