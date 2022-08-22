Last season, Somerset swept Pulaski County on the road to the 12th Region Tournament, where Somerset would exit in a loss to West Jessamine. This season, the Maroons are riddled with injuries. Just this morning the head coach of Pulaski Chris Fabrizio got the call that another one of his players would be out for Saturday afternoon’s game where Pulaski hosted Somerset on the new turf football field.
In a tough battle between 47th District rivals, the Jumpers would take this one 4-3 after the Maroons battled back from a 4-1 deficit. Fabrizio, in particular would be happy with the way his team played in the 2nd half.
“I was pleased with the play of my players. We responded well to being down 4-1 in the first half,” he stated.
Assistant coach of the Jumpers Ben Robertson, who was filling in for head coach Steven Watkins in this one, was also quick to point out how pleased he was with his team.
“I’m encouraged with our play today. I know the result reflects a tight score line, but we played the ball well, creating more opportunities to score than we have in our opening two games. We have talent when things click, and once the team comes together, we’ll be dangerous,” he explained.
Pulaski County senior Allie Sexton was the first to put a goal in at the 11th minute. The goal sailed just over senior goalkeeper Taya Mills head for Somerset. The score was 1-0 Pulaski early.
After that goal, the Somerset Briar Jumpers went on a scoring spree. The first from senior Grace Bruner in the 21st minute which tied the game at 1-1.
Then just a minute later, sophomore Tori Robertson found the net to make The score 2-1 in favor of Somerset.
With just three minutes to go until halftime, senior Kate Bruner would also find the net to make the Jumpers go up by 2 goals. Grace Bruner would score her 2nd goal of the game a minute later, and at the break, Somerset would lead 4-1.
It was clear something wasn’t working for the Maroons, and senior Maddie Sexton relayed a brief message her coach gave the team at halftime.
“Coach told us that we needed to come out in the second half and take over,” she stated.
In the 45th minute, Robertson took a shot at the goal and junior Lexi Lawless put her body in front of it to prevent the score, showing the grit of the Pulaski defense early in the 2nd half.
The Maroons started taking the coach’s message to heart, as in the 51st minute they were assessed a free kick which led to a goal by Maddie Sexton. This trimmed the Somerset lead to 4-2.
Just a minute and a half later Maddie Sexton would find the goal again making the score 4-3 and giving the senior her 2nd goal of the game.
Somerset had several corners to attempt a shot on goal, but Pulaski senior goalie Audrey Jasper was a goal saving machine. Jasper would have 14 saves for the game. However, as the game came to a close, Pulaski just missed out on the comeback attempt, falling 4-3.
The Pulaski girls will travel across town to Southwestern on Tuesday with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Somerset will host Casey County for a district game on Thursday, with the start scheduled for 6 p.m.
