Friday night, the Somerset Briar Jumpers traveled to Green County for their first round of the 2A Kentucky High School Football playoffs. Somerset was coming into the game a bit of an underdog, but would wind up defeating Green County 41-30 in an offensive slugfest to advance on in the playoffs.
Sophomore quarterback Josh Bruner for Somerset found junior Guy Bailey for a 61-yard touchdown pass with just 3 minutes gone in the game. Sophomore Anderson Ruble made the point after attempt and the score was 7-0 in favor of the Briar Jumpers.
Green County found the end zone on a two-yard touchdown run by senior Blake Houchins. After a failed point after attempt, Somerset would hold a slim 7-6 lead.
Later in the quarter, Somerset senior Lisandro Felix would have an 82-yard touchdown called back.
Somerset’s Bruner and junior Kam Hughes were a dynamic duo in the first half having two touchdowns. One for 26 yards at 8:29 and the other for 46 yards at 5:18 to go in the second quarter. This would extend the Somerset lead to 21-6 late in the second quarter.
The Briar Jumpers were hoping to go into halftime with a 21-6 lead on Green County, but the Dragons had other plans. With 2:44 left before the break, sophomore Houston Hodges would find junior Kelson McKinney for a 36-yard touchdown, putting the Jumpers up 21-14 at the half.
At the half Somerset had 237 yards: 57 rushing and 180 passing. Josh Bruner was 7 for 17 for three touchdowns and one interception.
The second half started, and the Dragons were playing to win. Green County had a halfback pass to McKinney at 8:26. The Dragons would then be successful on their two-point conversion this time and would take the lead for the first time this contest at 22-21.
Somerset would take the lead with 3:05 to go in the third quarter with a pass from Bruner to senior Tony Palmer. After another good point after attempt, the Jumpers would regain the lead at 28-22.
Three minutes later and after a few Somerset penalties, Green County would take back the lead on a 3-yard rush by Houchins and a two-point conversion from senior Zack Ferguson, putting the Dragons on top 30-28. These would be the final points scored by the home team in this one.
Freshman Kris Hughes would find senior Brodie Williams for an 18-yard passing touchdown with just under five minutes to go in the game. After a failed two-point conversion, Somerset would hold on to a 34-30 lead.
Bailey would put an exclamation point on the win with the final touchdown run of 45 yards, giving the Briar Jumpers a solid road victory 41-30.
The second half Somerset had a better performance with 272 rushing and 138 passing for a total of 410 yards.
Somerset advances on to the second round of the playoffs and things won’t get any easier for the Jumpers, as they will be on the road once again, taking on a familiar opponent in Lexington Christian next Friday.
