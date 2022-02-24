Somerset upsets Lady Maroons for district title

LIBERTY - The Girls' 47th District Championship was on the line Wednesday night at Casey County High, with the two teams many projected at the beginning of the season to be in this spot, the Lady Maroons of Pulaski and the Lady Jumpers of Somerset, facing off for the third time this season (with Pulaski winning both of the 2 meetings during the regular season).
Both teams had different paths to get here to this game, with Pulaski playing consistently well throughout the season and earning the #1 seed in District (being led by Sydney Martin's 20 points per game), while Somerset had a bit of a rougher time. Losing key starter Grace Bruner early in the season, the Lady Jumpers had to find their identity throughout much of the season without her, and struggled after Bruner's injury, playing very inconsistently throughout much of January. However, the Lady Jumpers finally seemed to hit their stride in the final month of the season, only dropping one game throughout the month en route to the #2 seed in the district, led by 2 double-digit scorers, Jaelyn Dye (11 points per game) and Grace's sister Kate (10 points per game). All signs pointed to a tremendous championship game on Wednesday night, and the fans got just that, as the gym was loud the entire night with fans from both teams filling the gymnasium.
As the final buzzer sounded though, it was Somerset who would be celebrating on the court following a 53-50 victory for their first district championship in 5 years. Fitting too, after losing former coach Bobby Bowling recently, that the team was wearing green accessories and warmups in his honor, and what a perfect way to honor a former coach than playing some of the best basketball of your season en route to a trophy.
The fourth quarter began, and Briar Jumper Nation was loud. The Lady Maroons refused to give up after having a horrible third quarter, especially by their own standards, and went on a quick 6-2 run to only trail by 1 point at 46-45, following baskets by Martin (4 points) and Butcher (2 points). The remainder of the quarter, a slow offensive quarter at that, featured a lot of free throws, especially for the side of Somerset. Following a 3-pointer by Taya Mills and a made free throw by Jaelyn Dye, the Somerset lead was at 5 points at 50-45, but Pulaski's Sydney Martin would soon come up big with an 'and-one' play to trim the deficit to just 50-48.
Haley Combs and Dye would both split a pair of free throws, and the lead would stand at 52-48 with just a few moments remaining in the game. Pulaski's Madeline Butcher would go to the line and hit both of her free throws to bring the score to 52-50 with just a few seconds left. Pulaski would then foul Dye and send her to the line for 2 with just about 7 seconds left, and after hitting just 1 out of 2, Pulaski would have a chance, but their ensuing last second shot would miss, and thus, Somerset would be celebrating their first district title in 5 years (and only 2nd in the past 20 years), with a 53-50 upset over favored Pulaski County.
"I don't know numbers or anything like that, but they've played huge all season (talking about middle schoolers Jaelyn Dye and Haley Combs)," stated Somerset High School first year girls basketball coach Cassandra McWhorter. "I look out there at the free throw line and I forget Jaelyn Dye is a seventh grader, and she looks at me with that youthful look like oh no coach, you forget how young they are and they've both played huge with Grace going down, but it's a team effort, it's not just those two and our girls know that, all of them have really stepped up and played well for us."
Make no mistake, however, both of these teams should be feared going into the 12th Region Tournament. Both of these teams are filled with talent, but Somerset was the better team on the night. What a night for the Lady Jumpers, from the youngest team in the region, to losing your star player early, to all the struggles, and now, playing some amazing basketball and getting a championship. Congrats to Somerset, and also congrats to Pulaski for never giving up.
"Pulaski is such a good ball team, they have so many offensive weapons," McWhorter stated. They have kids that stepped up and made big shots, like last time we played them after we tied it up late in the 4th quarter, and tonight again they had kids that made plays. But I'm proud of my team for sticking to the game plan and getting the win."
"We wanted to make sure to spread them out, we had that lead, we wanted to make them pull out their defense even more," McWhorter said. We had a couple of empty sets. It made me a little nervous because they may be a little bit more experienced with tighter games, but we found a way to win and I'm just super proud of our kids."
The first quarter started out quickly following a 3-point basket by Pulaski's Aubrey Daulton, and then Somerset immediately responded with their own 3 points following an and-1 play by Combs to tie the game at 3 a piece. The game would be back and forth for the whole 8 minutes of the quarter, as the Lady Maroons would outscore the Lady Jumpers slightly 15-12 and take an 18-15 lead into the 2nd quarter of action. Pulaski would be led through the quarter with points by Daulton (3), Martin (6), and Maggie Holt (6), while Somerset was led by scoring from Combs (5), Dye (4), MacKenzie Fisher (1), and Bruner (2).
The Lady Jumpers would close the gap to just 2 points following a banked-in 3-pointer by Taya Mills to open the 2nd quarter of play. However, the Lady Maroons would turn up the pressure for the remainder of the quarter, going on an 11-4 run to take a 31-22 lead into the break. Pulaski was able to go on this run because of stellar play from Daulton (2 points), Madeline Butcher (4 points), Madelyn Blankenship (3 points), and Caroline Oakes (2 points).
With the Lady Maroons lead standing at 9 points heading into the 3rd quarter, it looked like the chance of a shocking 47th district championship was getting smaller and smaller. The Lady Jumpers responded in a massive way, however, going on a 9-0 run to begin the quarter to tie the game up at 31 a piece, following great play from Fisher (6 points, which doesn't even begin to describe the impact she had on this quarter) and Bruner (3 points). Somerset would continue outscoring Pulaski as things unraveled for the Lady Maroons throughout the rest of the quarter (13-8 to be exact), and the Lady Jumpers would head into the final quarter of action with a surprising 44-39 lead after dominating a majority of the 8-minute period. Somerset was led by scoring from Fisher (2), Bruner (3), Combs (2), and Dye (6), while Pulaski was led throughout the rest of the quarter by Holt (5 points) and Blankenship (3 points).
Pulaski County was led in scoring by two players in double-digits: Sydney Martin with 13 points and Maggie Holt with 11 points (and also 12 rebounds for a double-double, as well as 4 steals). The Lady Maroons also had contributions from Aubrey Daulton (8 points and 5 rebounds), Madeline Butcher (8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 2 assists), Madelyn Blankenship (6 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals), and Caroline Oakes (4 points, 5 steals, and 5 assists).
Somerset was led in scoring by 3 players in double figures: Jaelyn Dye with 15 points (game-high), Haley Combs with 12 points, and Kate Bruner with 11 points. The Lady Jumpers also had contributions from Makenzie Fisher (9 points) and Taya Mills (6 points). Both the Lady Jumpers and Lady Maroons will advance to the 12th Region Girls Tournament, to be hosted by Lincoln County. The drawing of the bracket will occur on Saturday morning.
They also announced the All 47th-District regular season team following the game, and it is as follows: Karlee Smith and Talynne Shearer from Rockcastle County; Jalee Yocum and Natalie Pierce from Casey County; MacKenzie Fisher, Jaelyn Dye, and Kate Bruner from Somerset; and Sydney Martin, Maggie Holt, Madelyn Blankenship, and Caroline Oakes from Pulaski County. Congrats go out to all these players on a great season.
