It took the Somerset Lady Jumpers almost 37 minutes to dent the scoreboard in Monday night’s opening round game of the Girl’s 12th Regional Soccer Tournament against East Jessamine.
However, when Steve Watkins and crew got going, Somerset really got going.
Tori Robertson’s goal with 3:13 remaining in the first half of play gave Somerset a 1-0 lead, and Grace Bruner would take it from there.
The Somerset senior would tally all four of her goals in the second frame, while Isabella Mckenzie would add a score as well, helping the Lady Jumpers take down the Lady Jaguars by a final score of 6-0.
“Anytime you’re in a regional tournament, that goal seems to get smaller and smaller,” stated a very happy coach Watkins after the game.
“You just have to keep searching for opportunities,” he added. “We developed a ton of opportunities, but I felt like in the second half we were able to create some things closer to the goal.”
Somerset had several of those opportunities that Watkins eluded to early on, but East Jessamine’s goalie Emilie Simmons kept the Lady Jumpers at bay. That is until Robertson finally put her club out in front at 1-0 late in the first half with the first goal of the contest.
Inside the first couple of minutes of half number two, it was a great corner kick off the foot of Haley Combs that Bruner headed into the goal for a score, that doubled the Somerset lead out to 2-0, with 38:32 remaining in the contest.
For Grace Bruner, that header would only be a sign of more things to come from the Somerset senior.
A score from Mckenzie extended the Somerset lead out to 3-0 with 7:21 remaining in the game, and then Bruner blew the game wide open, scoring three more goals over the game’s final 6:10.
Bruner’s fourth and final goal of the evening came with 1:45 left on the clock, which gave Somerset a 6-0 lead, and gave Watkins a sweet sigh of relief on the Somerset sideline.
“They (Lady Jaguars) kept us pushed up the field early on, and we were playing the ball into Grace, and playing the ball into Haley, and they were just isolated up there by themselves, and were having to do too much on their own,” pointed out Watkins.
“In the second half, we were able to get some more support up there and started to click,” continued the Somerset coach. “I mean 2-0 is a dangerous score, because in soccer you get one goal scored against you, and all of a sudden that momentum shifts, and a lot of games are lost in that situation. So, that third goal certainly made me feel more comfortable.”
With the win, Somerset improved to 11-5-2 on the season, and advanced to Wednesday night’s semi final round of the tournament — a feat not lost on the Somerset coach.
“That’s what you want,” stated Watkins, in talking about his team moving on to the final four of the tourney. “You want another opportunity on the field, and we’ve got a lot of seniors on this team that are very happy that we are moving on to the semi finals.”
The Lady Jumpers will play at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night at Southwestern High School, where they will meet up against the winner of Monday night’s second game between the host Lady Warriors and Lincoln County.
