Somerset volleyball blanks Frankfort

The Somerset High School volleyball team racked up their eighth win of the season in a straight-set victory of over Frankfort High School on Saturday. The Lady Jumpers won by a score of 25-9, 25-15, 25-14.
The Lady Jumpers were led offensively by senior Trinity Burkett with 12 kills, a block, six assists and three serving aces. Freshman Emily Ford had a kill, 26 assists, and four digs. Sophomore Areli Alvarez had nine kills, six digs and two aces.
Senior Molly Loy four kills, three blocks, a dig, and three aces. Junior Tori Smith had a kill, two assists and nine digs. Junior Addison Langford had six digs and an ace. Junior Junior Bailey Whitaker had six digs and three serving aces. McKayla Waters had two kills, a block and an assist.
Somerset (8-8-1) traveled to Somerset Christian on Monday, Oct. 12, and will host Russell County on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
