Somerset volleyball downs North Laurel in four sets

LONDON - the Somerset High School volleyball team picked up a tough four-set road win over North Laurel High School on Thursday. The Lady Jumpers picked up their fourth victory of the season in a 25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-16 win over the Lady Jags.
Somerset junior Trinity Burkett led the way with 15 kills, and four digs. Molly Loy had four kills, and an ace. Areli Alverez had a kill, an ace, six digs, and seven assists.
Bailey Whitaker had three digs, Allie Todd had eight assists. Tori Smith had two kills, an ace, and four digs. Bethanie Hampton had two kills, an ace and three digs. Madison King had one kill.
Somerset (4-3) will travel to Pulaski County for a district match on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
