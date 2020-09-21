Somerset volleyball downs North Laurel in straight sets

The Somerset High School volleyball team notched their second win of the season in a straight-set win victory over North Laurel High School on Thursday. At the Briar Patch, the Lady Jumpers won the match 25-12, 25-20, 25-22.
Lady Jumper senior Trinity Burkett led the way with 14 kills,16 aces, six digs and two assists. Emi Ford had five aces and 20 assists. Bailey Walker had five digs. Molly Loy had four aces, a dig and a block. Areli Alverez three kills and three digs. McKayla Waters had three kills. Bethanie Hampton had two kills and a dig.
"Our girls have had to overcome a lot early this season," stated Somerset High School volleyball coach Rachel Lange. "They have known for a while what it takes to win, they are figuring out how to become what it takes to win. Our team is stronger physically and mentally than they have ever been."
"We knew coming into this match North Laurel was a well-coached team," Lange added. "My seniors really took charge in the first set and the rest of the team followed their lead."
Somerset (2-4) hosts McCreary Central on Monday and Casey County on Tuesday.
