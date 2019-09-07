Somerset volleyball falls to Casey County in four sets

The Somerset High School volleyball lost a tough district match on Thursday at the Briar Patch. The Lady Jumpers fell to Casey County by a score of 26-28, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25.
Somerset junior Trinity Burkett led the way with 21 kills, five digs, and an ace. Freshman Areli Alverez had 19 assists, four digs, and an ace. Junior Molly Loy had five kills, two aces and three digs. Sophomore Bailey Whitaker had two digs.
Sophomore Tori Smith had two kills, an ace and five digs. Junior Allie Todd had four assists. Sophomore Bethanie Hampton had 4 kills and three digs. Junior Zoey Thompson had nine digs. Sophomore Madison King had two kills.
"We struggled with our serves tonight and that is not something we usually struggle with," stated Somerset coach Rachel Lange. "We missed serves at key moments and that is something we need to continue to work on. They did work hard tonight and continue to grow as a team. Trinity Burkett really shined tonight with 21 kills, and Areli Alvarez did a great job getting Trinity the opportunity."
Somerset (4-5) will play in the Lady Rocket Invitational this weekend in Mt. Vernon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.