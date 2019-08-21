Somerset volleyball falls to Lady Pats in five sets

The Somerset High School volleyball team opened their 2019 season on Monday at the Briar Patch. The Lady Jumpers lost a hard-fought five-set match by a score of 25-17, 12-25, 26-24, 23-25, 12-15.
Somerset junior Trinity Burkett led the way for the Lady Jumpers with 16 kills, five aces, five digs, and 10 assists. Molly Loy had four kills and five aces. Areli Alverez had five aces. Tori Smith had 3 kills and 3 aces. Allie Todd had 10 assists. Addi Langford had two aces, and Bethanie Hampton had two kills.
"Lincoln County played well tonight, we have a young team with a lot of heart and they play well together," stated first-year Somerset volleyball coach Rachel Lange.
Somerset (0-1) traveled to Garrard County on Tuesday night, and will compete in the All "A" Region Tournament this weekend.
