Somerset volleyball falls to Washington County in All "A" 12th Region Volleyball Tournament

The Somerset High School volleyball team fell to Washington County in the 12th Region All "A" Classic this past weekend. The Lady Jumpers fell to Washington County in straight sets 25-14, 25-10, 25-15. Somerset defeated Burgin in straight sets 25-11, 25-16 and 25-10.
In the Washington County game, trinity Burkett led the way for the Lady Jumpers with 11 kills, two aces, four digs and two assists. Molly Loy had 3 kills, four aces, and two digs. Areli Alverez had seven digs and six assists.
Tori Smith had a kill, two aces, and one dig. Alli Todd had a dig and four assists. Addi Langford had one dig. Bethanie Hampton had three digs Madison King had one kill and one dig.
Somerset (2-2) hosted North Laurel on Monday and will host Wayne County on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
