Somerset volleyball picks up 1st win of the season

LANCASTER - The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up their first win of the season in a straight-set victory over Garrard County High School on Tuesday. The Lady Jumpers won by a score of 25-17, 25-20, 25-13.
Trinity Burkett led the way offensively with 17 kills, three aces, and five digs. Allie Todd had 10 assists. Molly Loy had five kills. Areli Alverez had two aces, eight digs, and seven assists. Addi Langford had three aces and one dig. Bethanie Hampton had one kill and six digs. Madison King had two kills.
"We played well tonight," stated Somerset volleyball coach Rachel Lange. "This was the first win of the season, and we continue to improve every game."
Somerset (1-1) will play in the 12th Region All "A" Classic this weekend.
