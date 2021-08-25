Somerset volleyball picks up two wins

The Somerset High School volleyball team picked up a pair of wins recently to up their season record to 3-2. The Lady Jumpers downed arch-rival Danville Lady Admirals by a score of 3-1 (20-25, 25-19, 25-10, 25-22) on Saturday, and defeated East Jessamine High School 3-1 (23-25, 26-24, 25-10, 25-21) on Tuesday.
In the Danville win, Somerset was led offensively by junior Areli Vela-Alvarez with 11 kills, 10 digs, and three service aces. Senior McKayla Waters had six kills and three blocks. Senior Abby Ford had five kills and seven digs. Sophomore Emily Ford had four kills, 20 assists, and seven digs. Senior Bailey Whitaker had 13 digs, two assists, and two service aces.
In the East Jessamine win, Waters had eight kills and five blocks for the Lady Jumpers. Junior Lain Prather had eight kills, two blocks, and three digs. Senior Bethanie Hampton had five kills, an assist, and a dig. Vela-Alvarez had five kills, six digs, and two service aces. Emily Ford had 26 assists, nine digs, three service aces and four kills.
Somerset hosts district rivals Rockcastle County High School on Thursday, Aug. 26, and will play in the 12th Region All "A" Tournament on Saturday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
