The second game of the 47th District Tournament featured the second seed Somerset Briar Jumpers and the third seed Rockcastle County Rockets. Both teams were hoping to bounce back from losses to end the regular season.
In the postseason, it’s survive and advance and that is just what the Jumpers did, as a walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning propelled Somerset to a 4-3 victory over the Rockets.
The game starred with two quick runs from Rockcastle. A hit from Carson Carrera brought home the first RBI, bringing home Dalton Gibbs. The second run came when the Briar Jumpers over threw third and the runner went home, giving the hosting Rockets a 2-0 advantage.
Kole Grundy had two strikeouts. The bottom of the first went quickly with three strikeouts from Rockcastle pitcher Skyler Durham.
Grundy struck out Connor Winstead in the top of the second inning. In the bottom of the second, Grundy hit a single to left field. Gross hit a single over the pitcher’s mound to advance Grundy. Isaiah Lewis walked to load the bases. Jamison Coomer was walked to advance the runners, Grundy walked over home plate for the first Briar Jumper run. Carson Ryan hit a single RBI bringing home Gross to tie the game up at 2-2.
The game stayed 2-2 until Rob Reams hit a home run over left field in the fifth inning, giving Rockcastle a 3-2 edge.
Kole Grundy threw nine strikeouts in five innings before Raygan New replaced him on the mound.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, Cayden Cimala hit a line drive to the Rocket second baseman. Carson Ryan was tagged out. Blake Abbott hit a line drive to right field, he was safe at first and Cimala was safe on third. Griffin Loy hit a single RBI bringing home Cimala and tying the game up at 3-3.
The top of the seventh was three up, three down for the Rockets, with New getting all three batters out via strikeouts.
New led off to start the bottom of the seventh inning. He hit a single. Gross hit a line drive to left field. Lewis was struck out. Coomer was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Somerset with only one out on the board. Carson Ryan then hit a line drive to center field, deep enough to score the game-winning run for a walk-off RBI single. Somerset advanced through to the championship game with a 4-3 victory over Rockcastle County. Following the conclusion of the game, Ryan was just ecstatic to have the opportunity to clutch the game for the Jumpers.
“Just glad to be up there and take advantage of the opportunity that I had,” he said emphatically.
Somerset was led by two RBI’s from Ryan and one apiece from Loy and Coomer. New got the win in relief, allowing no runs and no hits over two innings while striking out four batters. Rockcastle was led by an RBI apiece from Carrera and Reams.
The Briar Jumpers will face off against crosstown rival Pulaski County for the 47th District title on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
