Somerset Week 6 Football Stats

SOMERSET 64, RUSSELLVILLE 12

PASSING

Kaiya Sheron 6-6-82 TD, Josh Gross 1-1-9 TD

RUSHING

Alex Miller 7-170 3TD, Jerrod Smith 7-77 Td, Jake Witt 1-18, Josh Gross 1-15, Guy Bailey 2-12, Kaiya Sheron 4-10, Jase Bruner 1-6

RECEIVING

Jase Bruner 1-28, Kade Grundy 3-22, Jayden Gilmore 1-20, Chaz Gilmore 1-9, Jacob Smith 1-9

PATs

Daniel Richardson 3-4, Tommy Wombles 3-3

FUMBLE RECOVERY

Mikey Garland TD

INTERCEPTION

Kade Grundy TD

