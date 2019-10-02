Somerset Week 6 Football Stats

SOMERSET 64, RUSSELLVILLE 12
PASSING
Kaiya Sheron 6-6-82 TD, Josh Gross 1-1-9 TD
RUSHING
Alex Miller 7-170 3TD, Jerrod Smith 7-77 Td, Jake Witt 1-18, Josh Gross 1-15, Guy Bailey 2-12, Kaiya Sheron 4-10, Jase Bruner 1-6
RECEIVING
Jase Bruner 1-28, Kade Grundy 3-22, Jayden Gilmore 1-20, Chaz Gilmore 1-9, Jacob Smith 1-9
PATs
Daniel Richardson 3-4, Tommy Wombles 3-3
FUMBLE RECOVERY
Mikey Garland TD
INTERCEPTION
Kade Grundy TD
