Somerset will host Williamsburg in home opener

The Briar Jumpers started their season with a victory in a road game last week against the Whitley County Colonels, and now they look to get their first home victory tonight against the Williamsburg Yellowjackets.
There is a lot of uncertainty around this Williamsburg team because unlike Somerset, they have not played a game yet this season. Tonight will be their season opener and they will be looking to avenge their loss at home against Somerset from last season.
Last time these two met, the teams were neck and neck at halftime, but the Jumpers exploded in the second half to get a 41-13 win at Williamsburg. Somerset's explosive offense simply overmatched the Yellowjackets, and the defense was able to shut them out in the second half as well.
Due to this being the Williamsburg's season opener, there is not much to say about their team because there is not much known about them. A lot of their key players graduated last season, so this will be a different football team.
However, judging by last season alone, they should be one of the better teams in 1A. Last season they finished with an 8-2 record in the regular season, with losses to Somerset and Lexington Christian Academy, and they were knocked out in the third round of the playoffs by the 1A state runner ups, the Paintsville Tigers.
When asked about the expectations on the Yellowjackets, Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas said "More of the same passing system we've seen for the past several seasons. Spread the field to run the ball, with a very accurate passing game. They do a great job of coaching their system and every year they plug in a new group of kids and have the same success."
So, despite a lot of loss for Williamsburg, coach Lucas does not expect an easy win.
This is not your average William Clarke Field home opener though. Due to the fact that the global COVID-19 pandemic could possibly shut down the season at any point, this will be senior night for the Briar Jumpers.
Somerset has half the amount of seniors they did last season, but it is a very talented group. Isaiah Coffey, Jackson Cooper, Mikey Garland, Ricky Gilmore, Kade Grundy, Tyler Harvey, Drew Johnson, Brandon Jones, Dyllan Keith, Madison Ruble, Kaiya Sheron, and Justin Simmons will be the twelve football seniors recognized before the game tonight.
When asked about key factors to winning the game coach Lucas said "Getting lined up defensively against their many offensive sets. Communication is key. Tackle in space. No turnovers, or drive killing penalties."
These key factors seem to be linked primarily with some of the mistakes Lucas mentioned from last week's game. When asked about what he would like to see the team improve on, he said "Like most films, it wasn't as good or bad as I thought. Continue to improve continuity of the offense and finish drives. Defensively, get lined up, play more aggressive, and improve tackling."
There are a few injury concerns leading into tonight's matchup for the Jumpers as well. For starters, star quarterback Kaiya Sheron was taken off the field after an ankle injury last week. Lucas said Sheron's status is "day to day" so he is questionable. Same goes for edge rusher Dyllan Keith who is also day to day with a knee injury. Kade Grundy "should be good to go" said coach Lucas, after dealing with a minor back injury from week one. Those are the only starters with injury concerns heading into the game, but freshman Preston Reed and sophomore Brody Williams are out after suffering injuries in a junior varsity game Monday night.
After a long and heavily anticipated wait, we will finally get to see the Briar Jumpers tear up the Williams Clark Field turf tonight at 7:30 p.m. There is tickets available for the general public to purchase, but the ticket gate will not open until 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard live on both Somerset 106 FM and lakecumberlandsports.com.
