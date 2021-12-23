Somerset wins 2 straight in Arby's/KFC Classic

STEARNS - The Somerset High School boys basketball team came away with their second straight win in the Arby's/KFC Classic on Wednesday. The Briar Jumpers easily defeated Leslie County by a score of 62-41.
"It was another good win for us, but 'the star of the show' was Leslie County's senior team manager Ethan Wolfe," Somerset High School boys basketball coach Ryan Young stated. "He came off the bench late in the game and drained a three. The kids on both teams were extremely excited for him."
Somerset was led in scoring by Indred Whitaker with a game-high 21 points. Jack Harmon scored 12 points. Ben Godby scored eight points. Jack Bruner and Logan Purcell scored six points each. Landen Lonesky scored three points. Isaiah Lewis, Adeyn Absher, and Josh Bruner each scored two points.
Somerset (4-6) will return to the Briar Patch on Dec. 27, to open play in the Lake Cumberland Holiday Hoops Classic.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
