Somerset wins 41-9 over Russellville on the road

RUSSELLVILLE - An explosive second quarter catapulted the the Somerset Briar Jumpers football team to a 41-9 victory over the home-standing Russellville Panthers Friday night.
Although a solid win on the road, the Briar Jumpers continued to suffer from penalty issues. "Third game, same exact issues for the third time," said Somerset head coach Robbie Lucas. "Russellville did what they had to do to keep themselves in the game. Coach Benton has greatly improved his team from last year. Tonight we took a step back as a team. Our lack of composure was very troubling. I'm very disappointed in our leadership and poise. We had penalties, miscues, and missed opportunities in all three phases of the game."
The Panthers came out of the gate hot at home, first forcing a three and out on the Briar Jumpers and then heading straight for the end zone.
Josh Todd brought down senior quarterback Kaiya Sheron on third and five on Somerset's first offensive drive to force a punt, and when Russellville got the ball back they worked it into Jumper territory with carries by quarterback Lennon Ries, and running back Jovari Gamble.
The Somerset defense stalled the Panther drive and Russellville faced a fourth and nine situation on the Jumper 31-yard line. The Panthers opted to go for it, and Ries completed a pass to Jackson Hampton, who evaded a tackle took it to the house to give Russellville a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter.
Following the Panther touchdown, Somerset turned things around in a major way.
At the start of their offensive drive, Sheron completed a pass to junior receiver Kade Grundy, and he took it 35-yards to get all the way down to the Russellville 22-yard line. After a couple carries by junior running back Chase Doan, the Jumpers were inside the 10-yard line. A holding call pushed them back to the 19-yard line but this proved to be no problem. On second and goal from the 19, Sheron connected with Grundy, who was wide open for the score.
After a failed point-after attempt, the game was tied at 6-6 with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.
The Panthers' next offensive drive ended quickly after a sack by senior linebacker Mikey Garland, and an incomplete pass by Ries on third and eighteen.
The Jumpers ended the first quarter driving inside Russellville territory.
Doan broke off a carry to the left side to take the ball from the Panther 29-yard line all the way to their 8-yard line at the start of the second quarter. After an offside call that pushed Somerset up to the 5-yard line, Doan shot up the middle and scored to put the Jumpers ahead 12-6 early in the second quarter.
Somerset forced a quick punt once again after the Panthers got the ball back on offense. However, Russellville's defense stood strong and and forced a turnover on downs on the Jumpers with around nine minutes left in the half.
After the Panthers got the turnover on downs, Russellville gave it right back to the Jumpers when Ries fumbled on the hand-off attempt and sophomore Jacob Smith recovered the fumble for Somerset to give them the ball back on the Panther 47-yard line.
Garland sped through the middle of the line to bring the Jumpers inside the Russellville 20-yard line. After another carry by Garland, and one from sophomore Jerrod Smith, Doan spun off a tackle to score from 8 yards out. The Jumpers failed on a two-point conversion attempt, and led 18-6 near the midway point of the second quarter.
After the score, senior linebacker Brandon Jones intercepted a pass by Ries to give the Somerset defense their second straight turnover.
The interception gave the Jumpers the ball deep in Russellville territory, and after carries by Sheron and Doan, Sheron hit junior receiver Gavin Stevens in the corner of the end zone for another Somerset score. Doan ran in the two-point conversion after the touchdown to give the Jumpers a 26-6 lead late in the second quarter.
The Jumpers forced a three and out by Russellville after a combined sack by Jacob Smith and Garland, and an incomplete pass by Ries, to give their offense another shot late in the first half.
After completions from Sheron to junior tight end Michael Hawkins and Jerrod Smith, Sheron completed a pass to Grundy for a 30-yard touchdown. Doan again tacked on the two-point conversion to give Somerset a 34-6 lead heading into halftime.
The first half was sloppy on both sides, but the third quarter was even uglier. Penalties on both sides stalled the quarter, and the defenses held the offenses scoreless in the frame.
Early in the fourth quarter, after a solid drive, the Panthers were forced to attempt a field goal. The 25-yard field goal was good and made the score 34-9.
Later in the fourth quarter, the Jumpers closed out the scoring when sophomore running back Guy Bailey busted off a run up the middle for a 44-yard touchdown. The TD and PAT by sophomore Daniel Richardson gave the Jumpers a 41-9 lead.
Late in the game, sophomore Hayden Dick stopped a Panther drive by intercepting Ries and giving the Jumpers their third turnover of the night. The defenses held up for the remainder of the fourth and Somerset won it 41-9.
The Jumpers led the charge with a strong rushing attack. Doan finished with 107 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Sheron and Bailey contributed a lot as well. Sheron ended with 102 yards, and Bailey concluded with 50 yards and a score.
While Sheron did not have his most efficient day passing, he did throw 3 touchdown passes to help Somerset rack up the points in the big win.
The Jumpers also had a strong defensive performance with constant pressure by the defensive front and three forced turnovers on the night as well.
The win advanced the Briar Jumpers to 3-0 on the season, and next Friday they will be in action against the 0-3 Hazard Bulldogs at Clark Field. The Panthers dropped to 1-2 with the loss.
"We need to improve in every aspect of the game," said coach Lucas. "We are not close to where we need to be at this point in the season."
SHS
RUSHING
Doan 13-107 2 TD's, Sheron 6-102, Bailey 3-50 1 TD
PASSING
Sheron 9-20 159 3 TD's 1 INT
RECEIVING
Grundy 3-88 2 TD's, Stevens 1-9 1 TD
RHS
RUSHING
Gamble 16-55, Ries 10-44
PASSING
Ries 10-22 132 1 TD 2 INT's
RECEIVING
Hampton 2-47 1 TD, Gamble 2-40
