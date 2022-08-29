Coming off of a 10-0 shellacking of Casey County, the Briar Jumpers returned to the pitch on Monday evening, taking on Danville in the 12th Region All “A” Classic. After a shaky start to the season, Somerset’s offense finally seems to be turning a corner. Falling down 1-0 early into the game, Somerset wouldn’t allow another goal, scoring 6 straight, including a hat trick from freshman Haley Combs, to take this game home 6-1.
Somerset came close twice in the 4th minute to gaining the lead early, as a shot from senior Grace Bruner hit the top crossbar before a Combs’ header on the follow-up would also hit the top crossbar. Danville would end up scoring the first goal of the game off of the foot of senior Love Mays, as she had a breakaway attempt and put it in the net from about 10 yards out.
It wouldn’t be long before Somerset would tie the game up, however, as in the 12th minute, Combs would score her first goal of the game next to the goal as she managed to strike it into the right part of the net off of a well-placed assist from sophomore Bella Gregory.
In the 16th minute, a shot from senior Jolie May would hit the top crossbar, making it the third shot to do that early for the Jumpers. Just a few minutes later in the 20th minute of the game, Somerset would break the deadlock, as Combs would have her 2nd goal of the night off of a strike into the top right side of the net.
As it seemed Somerset would go into the half up just 2-1, the Jumpers would strike again before halftime was called. In the 37th minute, Grace Bruner would finally connect with a shot into the left side of the net, making the score 3-1 for the home team at half.
Coming out of halftime in the 43rd minute, senior Kate Bruner about joined her sister in the scoring column as she took a shot that went just wide. It took a little bit for the Jumpers to get warmed back up, but in the 54th minute, Combs would complete her hat trick with a strike into the right side of the net from about 5 yards out, making the score 4-1.
Just a minute later, Combs would also grab an assist, as she passed it to sophomore Tori Robertson for a goal into the right side of the net, increasing the Somerset lead to 5-1.
In the 63rd minute, Somerset would score one final time, as Grace Bruner would find her 2nd goal of the game off of a dribbler barely past the Danville goal keeper into the right side of the net, making it 6-1 for the Jumpers.
That would be the final score from Clara Morrow Field, as the game was called with 10 minutes left to go in the second half following lightning strikes in the area.
Somerset improves to 3-1-1 with the victory, and will next play on Thursday at home as they host Lincoln County at 6 p.m.
