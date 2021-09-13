Somerset wins back-to-back All "A" Region titles

For the second straight year, the Somerset High School boys soccer team claimed the All "A" 12th Region crown with a 5-3 win over Danville High School on Monday at Clara Morrow Field.
With the Briar Jumpers head coach Tyler Gillum and two other key players out, the homestanding Briar Jumpers overcame an Admirals' goal in the first minute of play and countered with two early goals of their own in a span of two minutes.
"The game started off real crazy, but what I did like that when we got down 1-0 early - our team came back and scored," Somerset boys assistant soccer coach Michael Whitis stated. "I told our guys that Danville is going to pass inside-out and they are very well coached."
In the first minute of play, Danville freshman Kaleb Wilcher scored at goal off a rebound from a blocked Keegyn Wicher shot attempt.
One minute later, Somerset responded with the equalizer. Briar Jumpers freshman Andrew Tomlinson scored off a rebound that was blocked off a Christian Whitis attempt at goal.
Two minutes later, Somerset senior Derek Arias scored from within the penalty box off a Austin Morales assist to put the Briar Jumpers up 2-1.
In the ninth minute, the Admirals came back with the equalizer when freshman Fox Spears scored at goal off a Carter Dilbeck corner kick.
In the 14th minute, the Briar Jumpers retook the lead off an Arias crossing shot from midrange, which was assisted by Morales again. Up 3-2, Somerset never relinquished the lead for the rest of the 66 minutes left in the All "A" region final match.
In the 31st minute, Arias scored a hat trick off a roller from 10 yards out that took a big hop off the keeper box turfed edge and soared over the Admirals keeper's head. Arias' third goal gave the Briar Jumpers a 4-2 halftime lead.
In the opening half, Somerset's Henry Lopes-Radilla got off three shot attempts, while Daniel Richardson, Christian Whitis, and Tomlinson got off two failed attempts each. For Danville, Keegan Wilcher and Iain McAlister had one shot attempt each. In the first 40 minutes of play, Somerset outshot Danville 15 to 5.
"I wanted to come out and put a little pressure on Danville and get that other goal," Whitis stated. "Having a two-goal lead is the worst lead in soccer. I was nervous, but when Danville got that other goal, we kind of played a little more defensively."
In the second 40 minutes of play, Danville had shot attempts by Ashton Nash (2), Dilbeck, and Keegyn Wilcher before they finally hit paydirt in the 76th minute. Danville senior Ryan Clarkson scored off a midrange crossing shot aided by an assist from McAlister.
The Admirals were frantic to tie the match in the final minutes of the match until Arias 'sealed the deal' with his fourth goal of the match in the 79th minute. Set up by sophomore Ben Godby, Arias nailed a close range crossing shot to give the Briar Jumpers the 5-3 victory.
"Derek Arias is hard to stop," Whitis vaunted. "The last two games he has scored seven goals, and before that he had only scored one goal. So you want to talk about coming out of a slump, Derek is definitely out of his slump."
"We were down two players, but everybody stepped up and this was a team win," Whitis continued. "I am proud of my defense. I am proud of the bench, because they came in and gave us minutes."
In the second half, Somerset's Christian Whitis got off two shot attempts, while Tomlinson, Godby, Morales and Richardson got off one shot each.
Somerset freshman keeper Landen Lonesky had seven saves in the match, with two game-saving blocks. Late in the game, Lonesky fought off a Danville attempt with his feet that was well within the keeper's box. in the final five minutes of the first half, Lonesky leaped high to get his hands on a sure goal at the top crossbar.
"That last save Landen (Lonesky) made with his foot was phenomenal, and he made great saves all night," Whitis stated. "He is only a freshman, and he is going to get even better."
Somerset will host Frankfort in their All "A" sectional match-up. The All "A" State Tournament will be played in Frankfort on Sept. 25 and Sept. 26. Somerset (5-2-1) will travel to Corbin High school on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
