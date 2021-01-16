Somerset wins back-to-back All 'A' Regions

DANVILLE - For the second straight year, and the third time in four years, the Somerset High School boys basketball team will be heading to the All "A" Classic State Basketball Tournament after winning the 12th Region All "A" Tournament on Friday at Danville High School. The Briar Jumpers took control of the All "A' region final game in the late stages to pull out the 51-48 win over the homestanding Danville Admirals.
Somerset High School senior Kade Grundy scored 10 of the Briar Jumpers' 15 points in the fourth quarter to secure their state tourney trip to Richmond next month. Grundy finished the contest with a game-high 21 points.
Early in the fourth quarter, Danville led 42-41 after Dante Hayden drained a trey. However, Kade Grundy scored back-to-back inside baskets to give the Briar Jumpers their largest lead of the game at 45-42 with 6:09 remaining in the game. Dylan Burton hit two free throws and Grundy hit two free throws in the final minute of the contest to keep the Briar Jumpers in the lead.
Danville got the last possession of the game with 10 seconds left on the clock. But with four fouls to give before the Admirals got into the bonus, the Briar Jumpers were able to foul a couple of times and not allow the Admirals to get off a got last-second shot to tie the game.
"It was a hard-fought game and it wasn't pretty on both ends," Somerset boys basketball coach Jeron Dunbar stated. "Our scoring is not there and we are not hitting jump shots. Anytime you can come over her as a visitor, and get a win is good, especially when it is for a championship."
"We got guys that can score with the basketball, but we have not shown it yet," Dunbar said "Offensively, it seems like things are not going our way yet. We stepped up and played some good defense and got some key rebounds. We made it happen when it counted."
The Briar Jumpers got down by four points to open the second half, but junior Gavin Stevens scored three consecutive buckets to give Somerset a two-point lead. Senior Kannon Tucker hit a trey in the third and fourth quarters to give the Jumpers' a late offensive spark.
The first half saw 11 lead changes with the Admirals holding a slim 23-21 lead at the break. Kade Grundy hit a pair of free throws to tie the score at 19-19 with 3:20 left in the opening half. Danville hit back-to-back baskets to take their largest lead of the opening half at 23-19. Gavin Stevens scored off a Grundy defensive steal to pull the Briar Jumpers within two points at intermission.
Gavin Stevens scored 10 points. Dylan Burton and Jack Harmon scored 7 points each. Dakota Acey led Somerset with 9 rebounds, while Grundy and Stevens had five boards each.
The Briar Jumpers are the defending 12th Region All "A" champions after downing Danville 72-70 in a double overtime thriller in 2020. Dunbar has led the Briar Jumpers to three All "A" 12th Region championship titles in the past four years, and two All "A" State Tournament quarterfinal appearances.
Somerset will battle Walton-Verona on Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the opening round of the All "A" Boys Basketball State Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University's McBrayer Arena.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
SHS 9 12 15 15 - 51
DHS 9 14 11 14 - 48
SOMERSET - Grundy 21, Stevens 10, Burton 7, Harmon 7, Tucker 6.
DANVILLE - Bryant 15, Hayden 15, Ford 8, Dunn 4, Jones 4, Wood 2.
