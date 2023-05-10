The Somerset Briar Jumpers picked the perfect time in the season to get hot, winning four contests heading into the final week of the regular season. On Tuesday, the Jumpers hosted the Wayne County Cardinals in their final home game of the regular season. Somerset held the lead by a slim margin up until the sixth inning, where they exploded for four runs leading them to an 8-3 victory over Wayne County.
The Jumpers were led by four RBI’s and a home run from Caynan Sizemore, as well as an RBI apiece from Griffin Loy and Josh Gross. Cayden Cimala drew the start, going four and two-third innings while allowing three runs on eight hits. He walked three batters and struck out four. Kole Grundy earned the win, pitching the remaining two and one-third innings while allowing no runs and no hits and striking out one. Wayne County was led by an RBI apiece from seniors Kason Pitman and Malachi Brown.
Somerset improves to 19-15 and will next travel to Madison Central for a rare Wednesday contest, before concluding the regular season at Taylor County on Friday.
