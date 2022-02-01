Somerset wins Defensive Battle over Lady Rebels

With losses in their last 2 games, the morale certainly must have been low for the Somerset Lady Jumpers heading into tonight's 12th Region matchup versus the Lady Rebels of Boyle County. Both of these 2 teams are hanging around the middle of the standings in the region, so it was certain to be a good game. It certainly was defensively, as it felt early as the first team to score 30 would win, and that proved to be true, as Somerset hit 30 first en route to a 36-32 victory.
Boyle County would take the advantage in the first quarter of action, as really poor early shooting from Somerset would allow the Lady Rebels to double up the Lady Jumpers as the first quarter buzzer sounded, with Boyle leading 12-6 at the end of the 1st. Boyle was led by 7 points from their leading scorer Peyton Bugg, while Somerset's 6 points were scored by Makenzie Fisher (3) and Katie Bruner (3).
The 2nd quarter was a reversal of fortune, as the Lady Jumpers would go on a 13-3 run throughout the quarter, with the Lady Rebels' lone points coming off of a 3-pointer from Zoey Robbins right before the buzzer, and Somerset would take a 19-15 lead into the locker room. Somerset would see points scored here by M. Fisher (2), Kyndell Fisher (2), Taya Mills (2), and Bruner (7).
The 3rd quarter saw more back-and-forth action than the 2nd did, as Boyle County slightly outscored Somerset 8-7, with the Lady Jumpers lead standing at 26-23 at the end of the quarter. The Lady Rebels had points scored by Annabelle Tarter (2), Maggie Burke (2), Kendra Christopher (2), and Bugg (2), while Somerset would counter with points from M. Fisher (2), Jaelyn Dye (2), and Mills (3)
The 4th and final quarter would prove to be action filled, as the Lady Jumpers found themselves with the lead 34-29 following a made free throw a piece from Bruner and Dye. However, Boyle's Robbins would hit her 2nd 3-pointer of the night late in the game to draw within just 2 points at 34-32. When the Lady Jumpers seemed in dire straits, they were able to dribble out a majority of time left, with both Haley Combs and Dye hitting a free throw a piece, eventually leading to Somerset grabbing the 36-32 victory as time expired. Kate Bruner may have sustained a minor injury towards the end of the game, and let's all hope it's just minor as it seemed, thoughts and prayers go out to her on a speedy recovery if so.
Somerset was led on the night by 11 points from Kate Bruner (who led all scorers on the night). They also had contributions from Makenzie Fisher (7 points), Taya Mills (6 points), Haley Combs (6 points), Jaelyn Dye (4 points), and Kyndell Fisher (2 points). Boyle County was led by Peyton Bugg (10 points) and Zoey Robbins (6 points).
Somerset improves to 11-9 on the season with the victory, and will next be in action on Friday, Feb. 4, where they will travel to Casey County to take on the Lady Rebels, and Saturday, Feb. 5th, where they will travel to Whitley County to take on the Lady Colonels.
