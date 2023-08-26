The first home game for the Briar Jumpers was Friday night, and with that came the 15th annual Jumper Walk. A walk from Somerset High School to Clark Field at Meece Middle. Somerset was coming off a questionable loss to Perry Central County and were looking for a statement win to begin their home schedule.
Despite a close contest, Somerset did just that, getting past Russell County 28-24 to claim their first victory under head coach Clay Clevenger.
The Somerset offense started off a little shaky with a safety in the 1st quarter after Josh Bruner was assessed an intentional grounding penalty, resulting in a 2-0 lead for Russell County with 2:33 to go in the 1st quarter.
The second quarter, Somerset’s Kam Hughes had a five-yard touchdown run and Anderson Ruble made the point after attempt. Somerset pulled ahead 7-2 at 3:05 to go in the 2nd quarter. Kam Hughes had an interception in the end zone preventing a Russell County touchdown with 6:24 to go in the second quarter. The half ended with a 7-2 Somerset lead as both teams were searching for consistent offense.
Kam Hughes ran sixteen yards for the next Somerset touchdown with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter. Junior Anderson Ruble missed the point after attempt and the Jumpers led 13-2.
With 4:46 to go in the third, Russell County came within three points with a fourteen-yard touchdown pass to Kinnett Willis from Tanner Stringer. Willis ran in the two-point conversion to cut the Somerset lead to 13-10.
Russell County pulled ahead after a Willis nine-yard touchdown run and a Stringer two-point conversion, giving the Lakers an 18-13 lead with 9:17 to go in the ball game.
Somerset took the lead back after a 17-yard touchdown run from sophomore Kris Hughes. Kam Hughes ran in the two-point conversion to put the home team on top 21-18 with 5:53 to go in the fourth.
Kinnett Willis ran the ensuing kickoff for a Laker touchdown, putting Russell County ahead once again 24-21.
With twenty-one seconds to go in the game, junior quarterback Josh Bruner threw a 31-yard pass to junior Isaiah Lewis to put the Jumpers up 28-24 following the point after attempt from Ruble.
The Jumpers kicked off and the Lakers went to work to try to score with the remaining time. The Lakers threw a pass right to Somerset’s Kam Hughes for the interception. The Jumpers took possession for the remaining seconds. Jumpers won 28-24.
The Jumpers were led in rushing yards by Kam Hughes for 128 yards. Kris Hughes followed with 61 rushing yards. Josh Bruner rushed for 43 yards. Cameron McCaskill had 4 yards and Grayson Gulock had 2 yards.
Quarterback Josh Bruner completed eight of twelve passes for 101 yards. He had one touchdown and one interception.
Russell County passed for 212 yards and passed for 93 yards.
Cameron McCaskill was the defensive player of the game.
Somerset improves to 1-1 and will be at home once again next week, as the Jumpers will host the Knox Central Panthers with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
