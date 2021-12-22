Somerset wins in OT with breathtaking comeback

STEARNS - Sitting at 2-6 on the 2021 season, and towards the bottom half of the Region 12 standings as we are set to enter 2022, the Somerset Briar Jumpers were in desperate need of some positivity, especially after getting blown out by 37 and 20 points respectively in their last 2 games. On Tuesday afternoon, with an early 1:30 tip, they looked to bring some much needed positivity to Briar Jumper nation, as they faced off against the Barbourville Tigers in their first game of the Arby's/KFC Classic, hosted by McCreary Central.
Not much excitement was permeating the gym this afternoon, and after one half of play it seemed as if Somerset was off to another loss as they trailed by 20. However, the Briar Jumpers persevered and started playing with swagger on both ends of the court, and eventually made one of the best comebacks I've seen live, fighting back to take the game to overtime, and eventually winning in overtime 82-78!
The first points of the game were scored when Barbourville's Jordan Collins found Ty Clark open for a 3-point basket, making the score 3-0. Somerset's Logan Purcell would answer back with his own 3 to tie the game up at 3 a piece. The 2 teams would battle back and forth early, with the score sitting at 11-8 in the middle of the quarter in favor of the Tigers.
The Tigers got points here from Travis Scott (2), Ethan Smith (3), and Clark (3), while Somerset would get points from Jack Harmon (2 off of a nice spin move) and Adeyn Absher (3). However, the Tigers would go on a 11-4 run through the rest of the quarter to lead the game 22-12, behind points from Collins (3), Clark (2), Scott (2), and Matthew Warren (5).
The Tigers would then go on an 8-0 run to begin the 2nd quarter of play to lead the game 30-12. Barbourville would get excellent play here from Warren (2 points), Bryce Messer (2 points), Collins (2 points off of an offensive rebound and putback), and Tanner Smith (2 points). Somerset would then answer back with a short 5-0 run off of points from Indred Whitaker (3) and Ben Godby (2), but the Tigers would once again run all over the Briar Jumpers to end the quarter, going on a 12-5 run after that point to lead the game by 20 at 42-22 as the teams went into the locker rooms. Barbourville would get points during this run by T. Smith (2), Clark (3), Scott (2), Collins (2), and Messer (3).
With another huge deficit facing themselves, the Briar Jumpers could have easily just given up, however, they refused to do so. Somerset would proceed to outscore the Tigers 18-8 throughout the course of the 3rd quarter, including an 11-2 run to end the quarter itself, to trim the deficit in half at just 50-40. Somerset was powered through this great quarter of basketball for themselves by Harmon (2 points), Purcell (3 points), Godby (9 points), and Whitaker (4 points).
The members of Briar Jumper Nation who traveled were loud at this point in the game, seeing an almost insurmountable lead by a very solid Barbourville squad evaporate quickly. Somerset would shrink the lead in half once again, only trailing by 5, 52-47, after the first minute or 2 of the 4th and final quarter of play, behind points from Harmon (5, including 3 off of a phenomenal and-1 layup in the post) and Godby (2). It seemed all was lost towards the latter stages of the quarter, as following a 12-8 spurt by the Tigers, the Briar Jumpers were down 64-55 with just a few minutes left on the clock.
The Tigers had points during this run from Collins (4), Clark (3), Warren (2), and Scott (3), while Somerset would add points from Absher (3), Purcell (3), and Harmon (2). However, the Briar Jumpers dug way down deep at this point, not content with just playing a great second half, they wanted the win here. The Briar Jumpers would go on a 13-4 run in the final 2 or so minutes of the game to force it into overtime tied at 68 a piece. Somerset was pushed through this amazing defensive and offensive performance to end regulation by Absher (2 points), Whitaker (2 points), and Harmon (9 points, and trust me when I tell you this, he just couldn't be denied buckets in the last 2 minutes, he showed a level of toughness I have not seen from the Somerset team so far this season).
As the game went into overtime, one could see the tides were finally changing. Somerset was on a roll on both side of the ball, and they would soon capitalize on that momentum to claim their first lead of the game 73-72 after a 3 from Absher (who, despite only being an 8th grader, played way more mature than his age suggests in this game).
The Tigers would then get within 1 point, 75-74, with about 2 minutes left in overtime following a 2-point basket from T. Smith, but the fouls began to pile up for the Tigers at this point, and Somerset went to the line a ton towards the end of the game, going 7-8 from the free throw line in the final minutes of the game to claim victory from the jaws of defeat, 82-78. They got their final points here from Absher (3), Godby (2), and Purcell (2).
Somerset was led in this game by 2 20-point scorers, Jack Harmon with 22 (which led all scorers) and Ben Godby with 21. Adeyn Absher had 17 points, while both Indred Whitaker and Logan Purcell both chipped in 11 points. Barbourville had 4 players in double figures, as Jordan Collins led the team with 19 points, Ty Clark had 16 points, Travis Scott (and special shoutout to this player, he was an absolute monster on the boards all game long) had 15 points, and Matthew Warren chipped in 12 points. Somerset improves to 3-6 on the year, and will next play Wednesday, December 22nd in their 2nd game at the Arby's/KFC Classic, where they will be taking on the 1-5 Eagles of Leslie County, and the game is scheduled to tip-off at 1 PM.
