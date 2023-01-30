Somerset Youth Wrestling

Front from left: Mason Brooks, Carson Stachulski, Keene Bradley, Jagger Durham, Brayden Brooks, Ashdon Morrison, Owen VanHook, Tatum Strunk, Liam VanHook

Back from left: Anykn Gumm, Eli Shepherd, Kabryn Perry, Landen Leclercq, Conner Shepherd, Deshawn Martin, Kellen McCrystal, Tatum Watson, Weston Rodgers, Trevin Durham

Coaches: Brandon Brooks, Kris Godby, David Vanhook, Luke Watson

 Submitted Photo

Somerset Wrestling Club traveled to Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday with 18 youth wrestlers in grades k-5 to participate in the 2023 KFWC Youth State Duals.

Somerset won over Homegrown Wrestling 73-3 in their first round. Following up with a win of 61-21 over Derby City Legends that sent Somerset Wrestling Club into the finals. In the finals, Somerset Wrestling came home with first place to Olympus Wrestling scoring 54-27.

This weekend, Somerset Wrestling Club takes on Middle School State on Saturday and Youth State on Feb. 5 at Corbin Arena. We encourage everyone to come out and support these kids in their biggest match of the season.

