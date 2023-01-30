Somerset Wrestling Club traveled to Bellarmine University in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday with 18 youth wrestlers in grades k-5 to participate in the 2023 KFWC Youth State Duals.
Somerset won over Homegrown Wrestling 73-3 in their first round. Following up with a win of 61-21 over Derby City Legends that sent Somerset Wrestling Club into the finals. In the finals, Somerset Wrestling came home with first place to Olympus Wrestling scoring 54-27.
This weekend, Somerset Wrestling Club takes on Middle School State on Saturday and Youth State on Feb. 5 at Corbin Arena. We encourage everyone to come out and support these kids in their biggest match of the season.
