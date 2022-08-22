The Somerset High School volleyball team competed in the McCreary Central Invitational on Saturday. The Jumpers ended up winning the entire tournament as well.
Somerset only dropped one set on the day, that being in the championship game. They defeated Perry County Central 2-0 (25-20, 25-10), Barren County 2-0 (25-17, 25-11), North Laurel 2-0 (25-16, 25-16), Casey County 2-0 (25-9, 25-19), and then North Laurel again in the championship game 2-1 (25-21, 21-25, 15-12).
The Jumpers were led in kills during the tournament by Areli Vela-Alvarez with 36 kills. They will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to play district foe Casey County, with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
