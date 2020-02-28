Somerset wins 1st district title in 18 years

MT. VERNON - The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers stormed out of the gate and dominated the Pulaski County Maroons in the first half, then went on to win 80-69 in the 47h District Tournament championship game at Rockcastle County High School on Thursday.
The district tourney championship win was the first for Briar Jumpers head coach Jeron Dunbar, and the first for the Somerset boys basketball program in almost 18 years.
"This is a pride game (playing against Pulaski County) and something we need to get off our backs, plus it has been 18 years since we have won the district and we have never won one in the (new) 47th (District)," Dunbar stated. "It was just good all around victory for us."
It was also the first district title for the Somerset boys basketball team in the new 47th District alignment.
"We did something in football this fall that had never been done before, and now this is the first time we have ever won this district," Somerset junior Kade Grundy stated. "This win tonight was big for this community and for this school. This has been a great year for sports at Somerset High School."
Although the Jumpers were rocking Rock Arena early and had a double figure lead from the first quarter to the fourth, Pulaski fought back hard late in the game.
Somerset started off the final period with a three ball from sophomore forward Gavin Stevens that extended their lead to 15 points.
Despite the rough point deficit, the Maroons quickly cut into the Jumper lead with a pair of threes from sophomore forward Caleb Sloan and senior guard Colton Fraley, and a bucket close to the net from Fraley.
Both teams continued to work inside the paint throughout the quarter and traded inside baskets and free throws. However, as time ticked of the clock, Pulaski began to force some missed shots and creep closer to their rivals.
Late in period, the Jumpers missed on a driving layup and a free throw opportunity, and both times the Maroons drew fouls on the other end. Junior guard KJ Combs and sophomore guard Zach Travis both took full advantage of their free shots and sunk them both.
On the following play after Travis's free throw shots, Sloan stripped the ball away and passed to Travis who had a wide-open path to the basket. Travis got the Pulaski fans on their feet with a powerful two-handed slam dunk that cut Somerset's lead to 68-65.
Knowing the Maroons were right on their heels, junior guard Kade Grundy took control just as he did in the first half. He took the ball up court, got to the corner, and nailed a contested three-point shot to extend the Jumper lead to 6 points.
Just after Grundy's clutch three, Somerset forced a turnover and Grundy drew a foul on the other side. Again, Grundy came up big for the Jumpers and hit both of his free shots to put Somerset ahead 73-65.
With just under a minute left on the clock, the Maroons were forced to take shots and foul to try to get the ball back. The Jumpers continued to hit their free throws and closed the game out on top 80-69 to win their first district championship since 2002.
Early in the game, the Briar Jumpers, especially Grundy, was on fire from deep. Stevens hit the opening shot of the game which was a three pointer off the assist from senior forward Jase Bruner, then Grundy went on a tear for the remainder of the first quarter.
Grundy hit four threes in the opening period, but they were not just threes. Three out of four of them were heavily contested, yet he still put them in. He also had a driving layup off of a steal and 14 total points in the quarter.
Pulaski tried to work inside the paint throughout the first, but Somerset was outstanding on defense and held the Maroons to 10 points in the period. However, senior forward Grant Oakes controlled the paint well for Pulaski and had 6 points in the first but still, the Jumpers led 18-10 heading into the second quarter.
Grundy opened the second with his fifth three of the game, but Travis came right back with a three of his own for the Maroons. After Travis's three though, Pulaski tried to get their inside game going again, but Somerset continued to extend their lead.
Inside the final minute of the second, Travis hit his second three of the quarter, but Grundy answered right back with a deep contested three that beat the buzzer and gave the Jumpers a 40-25 lead heading into halftime.
Like all of Grundy's threes, he was well guarded with a hand in his face. Fraley had a hand in Grundy's face on his final three of the half, but Grundy was not going to be denied.
"I didn't see it go in, but I knew it was going to," Grundy stated. "It felt good as soon as it left my hands."
"It was a big basket for me tonight," Grundy laughed. "I was just throwing stuff up and everything seemed to be dropping. We needed it to get us a big lead early. Pulaski came back but we had such a big lead we were able to hold onto it."
After the break, Fraley scored 10-points in the third period after being held scoreless in the first half and Pulaski had their most successful quarter so far. However, the Jumpers stayed one step ahead and led 55-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
Although not the outcome Pulaski was hoping for, they do have a big advantage heading into the 12th Region Tournament as it will be held at Pulaski County High School.
Without a doubt, Kade Grundy was the top performer of the game. Grundy was un-guardable in the first half and came up with some clutch shots late in the game to lead his Jumpers to victory. He led his team with 31-points on the night and was very solid on defense as well.
"Kade put us on his shoulders when he was hot early," Dunbar stated. "We knew they (Pulaski) were going to come at him with everything they had. Gavin (Stevens ) hit shots, we had big rebounds from Kaiya (Sheron) and Jase (Bruner). All our guys were great tonight. Dylan (Burton), Jackson (Cooper), and Dakota (Acey), and everybody that played was great tonight. It was a total team effort. Our coaching staff did a great job preparing all week, and our scout team did an excellent job. All around everyone did their part to win this district title and I am thrilled to death."
"At one point we had won 24 games and we had shot 32 percent form three-point line, which is not real good," Dunbar added. "We are a dang good defensive team and rebounding team. Tonight, we shot the ball well from beyond the arc. When we shoot it that well (from the arc) we are a very dangerous team."
Local players selected for the 47th District All-Season Team were Kade Grundy, Jase Bruner, Gavin Stevens, and Dylan Burton - from Somerset - and Colton Fraley, Grant Oakes, KJ Combs and Garrett Heath - from Pulaski County.
Both teams will be back in action next week during the 12th Region Tournament at Pulaski, and if both advance, we could eventually get to see a fourth matchup between the cross-town rivals.
SHS 18 22 15 25 - 80
PC 10 15 18 26 - 69
SOMERSET - Grundy 31, Sheron 15, Bruner 11, Stevens 11, Burton 6, Cooper 4, Acey 2.)
PULASKI COUNTY - Fraley 19, Travis 14, Combs 13, Sloan 9, Oakes 8, Bates 4, Williams 2.)
