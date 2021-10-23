Somerset wins with the 'Guy Bailey Show'

On a Homecoming Night where three Briar Jumpers football teams and four former legendary players were inducted into the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame, sophomore running back Guy Bailey stole the show with a program rushing record. Bailey carried the ball 24 times for an astounding 408 yards and scored five touchdowns in the Briar Jumpers' 56-20 district win over Washington County on Friday at William Clark Field.
With well of over a century of outstanding football played at Somerset High School, Guy Bailey will go down in the Briar Jumpers' history books as the greatest single-game rusher. Even more impressive than Bailey's massive amount of rushing yards for the game, was how he scored his touchdowns of runs 27 yards, 72 yards, 60 yards, 48 yards, and 64 yards. Also, Bailey averaged a mind-boggling 17 yards per carry.
"Guy Bailey is a kid that has not missed a single weight room, has been a good leader for us, and is a good soldier," Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas stated. "He has done everything we have asked him to do. Tonight, he got the opportunity to break the school record, and it couldn't happen to a better kid. His teammates are very happy for him."
With the win, the Briar Jumpers picked up their first non-COVID victory of the season and secured a three-seed in the upcoming playoffs and a date with Danville at Admirals Stadium in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
Somerset opened the game by scoring four unanswered touchdowns. Bailey opened the Briar Jumpers' scoring spree with back-to-back touchdown runs of 27 yards and 72 yards to put Somerset up 14-0 with 6:14 left in the first quarter.
Freshman Josh Bruner scored a touchdown on a 16-yard quarterback keeper with 5:37 left in the first quarter to put Somerset up 21-0. With 1:46 left in the opening quarter, Bruner passed to sophomore Kam Hughes for a 57-yard touchdown to put the Briar Jumpers up 28-0.
Washington County finally got on the board late in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run by sophomore Beau Baker. Baker scored again midway through second quarter.
In the second quarter, Somerset's offense began to sputter a little with their only score coming off a Christian Whitis 23-yard field goal for a 31-14 Somerset halftime lead.
Somerset scored four more unanswered touchdowns in the second half to send the lopsided match-up into running clock with 58 ticks left in the third period.
With 9:22 left in the third quarter, Josh Bruner scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 12-yard run.
Then, the remainder of the game turned into the "Guy Bailey Show", as the stout running back reeled off three straight rushing touchdowns of 60 yard, 48 yards and 64 yards. Washington County put up a meaningless score late in the fourth quarter off a Jack Pettus 65-yard kickoff return touchdown, and the score remained at 56-20 for the remainder of the final quarter.
Other than Bailey's historic stats, Josh Bruner rushed three times for 36 yards and scored two rushing TDs. Kam Hughes rushed for 36 yards on four carries, and caught two passes for 61 yards with a touchdown. Brodie Williams caught two passes for 29 yards. Josh Gross rushed for 24 yards on three carries and caught a pass for two yards. Josh Bruner completed 12 passes for 132 yards, as the Briar Jumpers tallied 636 total yards.
Hayden Dick had a defensive interception in the game. Anderson Ruble and Ethan Ruble both kicked a pair of extra points, while Christian Whitis added a PAT to his field goal kicked.
Somerset (2-8, 1-3) will be off next Friday, but will travel to Danville High School (6-4, 2-1) in the opening round of the Class 2A District 4 Playoffs the following Friday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor. Stats courtesy of Bruce Singleton of WYKY Somerset 106.
