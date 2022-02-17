Somerset wrestlers compete in first Regional tourney

STEANS - In their inaugural season, the Somerset High School wrestling team competed in their first KHSAA Region 7 Championships
Somerset senior Andrew Gregory (7-5) placed fifth, giving Somerset their first-ever wrestler to place in the KHSAA Regional Tournament. Somerset finished in 13th place overall in the region.
Jazlyn Durham (0-3) did not place and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - JP Carmichael (Corbin) 7-5 won by fall over Jazlyn Durham (Somerset) 0-3 (Fall 1:59). Cons. Round 1 - Jazlyn Durham (Somerset) 0-3 received a bye () (Bye). Cons. Round 2 - Alex Craven (Madison Central) 5-6 won by fall over Jazlyn Durham (Somerset) 0-3 (Fall 0:33)
Tenner Smith (2-5) did not place and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Tenner Smith (Somerset) 2-5 received a bye () (Bye). Quarterfinal - Chase Bowlin (McCreary Central) 23-5 won by fall over Tenner Smith (Somerset) 2-5 (Fall 0:49). Cons. Round 2 - Matthew Howard (Bell County) 28-14 won by fall over Tenner Smith (Somerset) 2-5 (Fall 1:51)
Brayden McCrystal (6-5) did not place and scored 0.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Luttrell (Knox Central) 12-8 won by fall over Brayden McCrystal (Somerset) 6-5 (Fall 2:45). Cons. Round 1 - Brayden McCrystal (Somerset) 6-5 received a bye () (Bye). Cons. Round 2 - Chase Enkidu (Madison Central) 30-17 won by fall over Brayden McCrystal (Somerset) 6-5 (Fall 3:24)
Zachary Cantrell (1-7) did not place and scored 3.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Bailey Jones (Wayne County) 23-6 won by fall over Zachary Cantrell (Somerset) 1-7 (Fall 0:48). Cons. Round 1 - Zachary Cantrell (Somerset) 1-7 won by fall over Taya Allen (Whitley County) 0-4 (Fall 1:27). Cons. Round 2 - Evan Wheeler (Boyle County) 32-10 won by fall over Zachary Cantrell (Somerset) 1-7 (Fall 2:44)
Andrew Gregory (7-5) placed 5th and scored 16.0 team points. Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Hatcher (Taylor County) 18-14 won by fall over Andrew Gregory (Somerset) 7-5 (Fall 3:12). Cons. Round 1 - Andrew Gregory (Somerset) 7-5 won by fall over Luke Fuson (Bell County) 10-18 (Fall 0:17). Cons. Round 2 - Andrew Gregory (Somerset) 7-5 won by fall over Gavinn Rodriguez (Danville) 9-8 (Fall 1:27). Cons. Round 3 - Andrew Gregory (Somerset) 7-5 won by fall over Ethan Fields (Green County) 11-7 (Fall 1:29). Cons. Semi - Samuel Hatcher (Taylor County) 18-14 won by fall over Andrew Gregory (Somerset) 7-5 (Fall 3:26). 5th Place Match - Andrew Gregory (Somerset) 7-5 won by forfeit over Kylon Williams (McCreary Central) 34-5 (For.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.