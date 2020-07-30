Somerset wrestlers compete in national tournament 

Deemed the second hardest tournament in the United States, two athletes from Somerset Wrestling club didn't disappoint in terms of showing up to compete and embrace the challenge at Deep South National Tournament.
Mason Brooks is a three-time State finalist and a two-time state champion. Mason Brooks wrestled for National wrestling powerhouse Indiana Smackdown on Friday and Saturday. Mason Brooks wrestled 16 times in the course of three days. Mason wrestled a Tulsa National Champion his first match and had the kid crying after one period, falling short by two points.
We thought that was awesome in terms of toughest and not backing down on the world stage," Somerset wrestling coach Mondell Hunter stated. "Mason wrestling allowed us to film and collect data on what we need to do to achieve success on the National level."
Sunday, Mason Brooks competed in the Deep South individual national tournament, where he placed fourth overall.
"At this point in the year, we as coaches just want to empathize that its about getting more mat experience even though we want to win," Hunter stated.
Also, competing was three-year state placer and folkstyle open season state champion Cameron Underwood.
"Cameron wrestled some big kids," Hunter explained. "Cameron Underwood really pushed the bigger kids around and wrestled tough. So, we are excited to see that Cameron has really worked on his strength in this extra-long off season."
Underwood placed third overall. Both Cameron and Mason earned All-American honors for placing top four in a national tournament.
