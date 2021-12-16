Somerset wrestlers place second at Skull-Gang Showdown

Somerset Wrestling Club placed second overall at The Skull-Gang Showdown Tournament. Somerset hosted this tournament at the Rural Development Center in Somerset, Kentucky.
“We are just getting a full team back after a lot of illness issues”, says first-year coach, Scott Boering. "Ten kids placed first. Carson Stachulski, Connor Shepherd and Eli Shepherd were the most outstanding wrestlers from Somerset Wrestling Club for the tournament."
TEAM SCORE: Somerset - second Place - 213 points overall
Peewee 35 - Tatum Hutchinson – 2nd
Peewee 45- Jeremiah Hunter – 4th 15 pts
Bantam 49 – Jagger Durham – DNP – 4 pts
Bantam 49 – Brayden Brooks – DNP – 6.5 Pts
Bantam 49 – Kaidren Parmley – DNP
Bantam 53 – Jaxon Price – DNP
Bantam 70 – Liam Boreing – 3rd – 16 pts
Bantam 70 – Jordan Lewis – DNP – 10 pts
Bantam 70 – Hadley Piercy – DNP – 1 pt
Bantam 78 – Hezekiah Honaker – 1st – 6 pts
Intermediate 53 – Jackson Stinson – DNP
Intermediate 56 – Kathryn Oakes – 2nd
Intermediate 59 – Tatum Strunk - 1st – 20 pts
Intermediate 63 – Carson Stachulski – 1st – 24 pts
Intermediate 63 – Byron Hutchinson – DNP – 6 pts
Intermediate 67 – Kaiden Rodgers – 3rd – 18 pts
Intermediate 67 – Deshawn Martin – DNP – 3pts
Intermediate 71 – Maddox Mellencamp – 3rd – 14 pts
Intermediate 77 – Jeffrey Turner – 4th – 5 pts
Intermediate 77 – Carson Goad – DNP
Intermediate 92 – Abel Messamore – 2nd – 18 pts
Intermediate 98 – Eli Shepherd – 1st – 20 pts
Intermediate 105 – Conner Shepherd – 1st – 24 pts
Intermediate 105 – Cruz Roberts – 3rd – 10 pts
Novice 58 – Tatum Strunk – 2nd – 4 pts
Novice 63 – Carson Stachulski – 3rd – 13 pts
Novice 63 -Mason Brooks – 1st- 22 pts
Novice 70 – Landon Oakes – 1st – 20 pts
Novice 70 – Landry Anderson – DNP – 4 pts
Novice 78 – Kellen McCrystal – DNP
Novice 82 – Kaison Phillips – 1st – 24 pts
Novice 86 – Jaron Childrey – 4th – 15 pts
Novice 86 – Tatum Watson – 1st – 23 pts
Novice 86 - Peyton Benedicts – DNP – 6 pts
Novice 92 – Trevin Durham – 4th – 11pts
Novice 108 – Darius Ridener – 3rd – 16 pts
Novice 108 – Anykn Gumm – 4th – 9 pts
Novice 135 – Jaythan Grubb – 2nd – 4 pts
Schoolboy 70 – Mason Brooks – 1st – 9 Schoolboy 75 – Landon Oakes – 3rd – 16 pts
Schoolboy 75 – Gabriel Pendery – 2nd – 18 pts
Schoolboy 86 – Ethan McCrystal – 3rd – 14 pts
Schoolboy 92 – Trevin Durham – 4th – 4 pts
Schoolboy 92 – Cameron Underwood – 2nd – 14 pts
Schoolboy 113 – Darius Ridener – 4th – 9 pts
Schoolboy 130 – Zach Benedict – 4th – 10 pts
Schoolboy 130 – Avyah Tungate – DNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.