Somerset wrestlers place second at Skull-Gang Showdown

Liam Boering (middle) placed third in the Bantam 70 division in The Skull-Gang Showdown Tournament. Liam is pictured with Ashley Boering (left) and Scott Boering - the new youth coach for Somerset Youth Wrestling Club.  

 

Somerset Wrestling Club placed second overall at The Skull-Gang Showdown Tournament. Somerset hosted this tournament at the Rural Development Center in Somerset, Kentucky.

“We are just getting a full team back after a lot of illness issues”, says first-year coach, Scott Boering. "Ten kids placed first. Carson Stachulski, Connor Shepherd and Eli Shepherd were the most outstanding wrestlers from Somerset Wrestling Club for the tournament."

TEAM SCORE: Somerset - second Place - 213 points overall

Peewee 35 - Tatum Hutchinson – 2nd

Peewee 45- Jeremiah Hunter – 4th 15 pts

Bantam 49 – Jagger Durham – DNP – 4 pts

Bantam 49 – Brayden Brooks – DNP – 6.5 Pts

Bantam 49 – Kaidren Parmley – DNP

Bantam 53 – Jaxon Price – DNP

Bantam 70 – Liam Boreing – 3rd – 16 pts

Bantam 70 – Jordan Lewis – DNP – 10 pts

Bantam 70 – Hadley Piercy – DNP – 1 pt

Bantam 78 – Hezekiah Honaker – 1st – 6 pts

Intermediate 53 – Jackson Stinson – DNP

Intermediate 56 – Kathryn Oakes – 2nd

Intermediate 59 – Tatum Strunk - 1st – 20 pts

Intermediate 63 – Carson Stachulski – 1st – 24 pts

Intermediate 63 – Byron Hutchinson – DNP – 6 pts

Intermediate 67 – Kaiden Rodgers – 3rd – 18 pts

Intermediate 67 – Deshawn Martin – DNP – 3pts

Intermediate 71 – Maddox Mellencamp – 3rd – 14 pts

Intermediate 77 – Jeffrey Turner – 4th – 5 pts

Intermediate 77 – Carson Goad – DNP

Intermediate 92 – Abel Messamore – 2nd – 18 pts

Intermediate 98 – Eli Shepherd – 1st – 20 pts

Intermediate 105 – Conner Shepherd – 1st – 24 pts

Intermediate 105 – Cruz Roberts – 3rd – 10 pts

Novice 58 – Tatum Strunk – 2nd – 4 pts

Novice 63 – Carson Stachulski – 3rd – 13 pts

Novice 63 -Mason Brooks – 1st- 22 pts

Novice 70 – Landon Oakes – 1st – 20 pts

Novice 70 – Landry Anderson – DNP – 4 pts

Novice 78 – Kellen McCrystal – DNP

Novice 82 – Kaison Phillips – 1st – 24 pts

Novice 86 – Jaron Childrey – 4th – 15 pts

Novice 86 – Tatum Watson – 1st – 23 pts

Novice 86 - Peyton Benedicts – DNP – 6 pts

Novice 92 – Trevin Durham – 4th – 11pts

Novice 108 – Darius Ridener – 3rd – 16 pts

Novice 108 – Anykn Gumm – 4th – 9 pts

Novice 135 – Jaythan Grubb – 2nd – 4 pts

Schoolboy 70 – Mason Brooks – 1st – 9 Schoolboy 75 – Landon Oakes – 3rd – 16 pts

Schoolboy 75 – Gabriel Pendery – 2nd – 18 pts

Schoolboy 86 – Ethan McCrystal – 3rd – 14 pts

Schoolboy 92 – Trevin Durham – 4th – 4 pts

Schoolboy 92 – Cameron Underwood – 2nd – 14 pts

Schoolboy 113 – Darius Ridener – 4th – 9 pts

Schoolboy 130 – Zach Benedict – 4th – 10 pts

Schoolboy 130 – Avyah Tungate – DNP

