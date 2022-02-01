The Somerset Wrestling Club placed second, with 164.5 points, at the Title Town Clash Youth Tournament in Danville. Top Somerset wrestlers were Bantam 49 - Emerson Barberena's DNP and scored 1.0 team points, Bantam 53 - Jagger Durham's DNP and scored 2.0 team points, Bantam 53B - Brayden Brooks's DNP and scored 2.5 team points, Bantam 70 - Liam Boreing's DNP and scored 0.0 team points, Bantam 70 - Jordan Lewis's DNP and scored 2.0 team points, Intermediate 56 - Kathryn Oakes placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points, Intermediate 59 - Tatum Strunk placed 1st and scored 23.0 team points, Intermediate 63 - Carson Stachulski placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points, Intermediate 67 - De`Shawn Martin placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points, Intermediate 71- Maddox Mellencamp's DNP and scored 4.0 team points, Intermediate 77 - Jeffrey Turner DNP and scored 2.0 team points, Intermediate 84 - Abel Messamore placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points, Intermediate 105 - Cruz Roberts DNP, Novice 63 - Tatum Strunk placed 3rd and scored 6.0 team points, Novice 67 - Mason Brooks placed 1st and scored 19.5 team points, Novice 70 - Landry Anderson DNP and scored 1.0 team points, Novice 74 - Landon Oakes placed 1st and scored 18.0 team points, Novice 78 - Kaison Phillip placed 1st and scored 25.0 team points, Novice 82 - Tatum Watson placed 1st and scored 21.0 team points, Novice 98 - Trevin Durham placed 3rd and scored 15.5 team points, Novice 108 - Anykn Johnson placed 3rd and scored 15.0 team points, Novice 108 - Darius Ridener placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points, Novice 160 - Christian Barnes placed is 4th and scored 7.0 team points, Schoolboy 70 - Mason Brooks placed d1st and scored 17.5 team points, Schoolboy 75 - Gabriel Pendery placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points, and Schoolboy 121 - Cameron Edison placed 5th.
Somerset Wrestlers place second at Title Town Clash
