Somerset wrestlers win medals at Taylor County Youth Classic

Somerset wrestler Jeremiah Hunter competed in the Pee Wee division at the recent Taylor County Youth Classic.

After placing second overall last year at the Youth State Tournament, Somerset Wrestling Club picked up where they left off with 14 kids earning medals at Taylor County Youth Classic.

De’ Shawn Martin, Kaiden Rodgers, Kellen Mccrystal, Landon Oakes, and Cameron Underwood placed 1st place. Kaiden Rodgers, Cameron Underwood, and Landon Oakes win most valuable wrestlers of the tournament.

Peewee

45 – Jeremiah Hunter 2-2 Scoring 3.0 points

50 – Jagger Durham 2nd place 3-1 Scoring 21.0 points

53 – Jackson Stinson did not place

62 – Tatum Strunk - 2nd place 3-1 - 22.0 Points

70 – De’ Shawn Martin 1st Place 4-0 - 26.0 Points

Intermediate

56-59 - Kathryn Oakes – Did not place

56-59 – Kaiden Rodgers – 1st place 3-0 – 22.0 points

67 – Maddox Mellencamp – DNP 1-2 – 3.0 Points

77 – Kellen Mccrystal - 1st place 4-0 – 20.0 points

77 – Carson Goad – DNP

93- Trevin Durham – 3rd Place 3-1 – 15.0 Points

HWT – Jaythan Grubb – 3rd place 3-1 – 15.0 Points

NOVICE

70- Landon Oakes – 1st place 3-0 – 20.0 points

82-86 – Ethan Mccrystal – 3rd place 3-1 – 12.0

82-86 – Cameron Underwood – 1st place 3-0 – 23 Points

108 – Darius Ridener – 4th place 2-2 – 10 Points

160 – Christian Barnes – DNP

School Boy

70-75 – Landon Oakes – 1st place 3-0 – 20 points

80-86 – Ethan Mccrystal – 3rd place 1-2 – 9 points

92 – Cameron underwood – 1st place 2-0 – 6 points

105-113 – Darius Ridener – DNP 1-3 – 3 points

105-113 - Cameron Edison – DNP

National Tournament News – The Bear

Mason Brooks and Brayden Brooks competed at Nuway National Championships over a 2-day weekend with Mason earning another All-American award to his list of accomplishments. Per videos of Brayden Brooks, we may have another Hammer in the making. I think at this level, Brayden Brooks, aka “Purple Panther” will wrestle a bear if he is on the mat against somebody.

Somerset hosted the Skull Gang Showdown at the Center for Rural Development.

