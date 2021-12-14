Somerset wrestlers win medals at Taylor County Youth Classic

After placing second overall last year at the Youth State Tournament, Somerset Wrestling Club picked up where they left off with 14 kids earning medals at Taylor County Youth Classic.
De’ Shawn Martin, Kaiden Rodgers, Kellen Mccrystal, Landon Oakes, and Cameron Underwood placed 1st place. Kaiden Rodgers, Cameron Underwood, and Landon Oakes win most valuable wrestlers of the tournament.
Peewee
45 – Jeremiah Hunter 2-2 Scoring 3.0 points
50 – Jagger Durham 2nd place 3-1 Scoring 21.0 points
53 – Jackson Stinson did not place
62 – Tatum Strunk - 2nd place 3-1 - 22.0 Points
70 – De’ Shawn Martin 1st Place 4-0 - 26.0 Points
Intermediate
56-59 - Kathryn Oakes – Did not place
56-59 – Kaiden Rodgers – 1st place 3-0 – 22.0 points
67 – Maddox Mellencamp – DNP 1-2 – 3.0 Points
77 – Kellen Mccrystal - 1st place 4-0 – 20.0 points
77 – Carson Goad – DNP
93- Trevin Durham – 3rd Place 3-1 – 15.0 Points
HWT – Jaythan Grubb – 3rd place 3-1 – 15.0 Points
NOVICE
70- Landon Oakes – 1st place 3-0 – 20.0 points
82-86 – Ethan Mccrystal – 3rd place 3-1 – 12.0
82-86 – Cameron Underwood – 1st place 3-0 – 23 Points
108 – Darius Ridener – 4th place 2-2 – 10 Points
160 – Christian Barnes – DNP
School Boy
70-75 – Landon Oakes – 1st place 3-0 – 20 points
80-86 – Ethan Mccrystal – 3rd place 1-2 – 9 points
92 – Cameron underwood – 1st place 2-0 – 6 points
105-113 – Darius Ridener – DNP 1-3 – 3 points
105-113 - Cameron Edison – DNP
Mason Brooks and Brayden Brooks competed at Nuway National Championships over a 2-day weekend with Mason earning another All-American award to his list of accomplishments. Per videos of Brayden Brooks, we may have another Hammer in the making. I think at this level, Brayden Brooks, aka “Purple Panther” will wrestle a bear if he is on the mat against somebody.
Somerset hosted the Skull Gang Showdown at the Center for Rural Development.
