On Saturday and Sunday, Somerset Wrestling Club took on KFWC’s Middle School and Youth State Tournaments. Somerset Wrestling took four wrestlers to Middle School State. Out of 63 teams, they placed 10th in the state - scoring 69 total points. Of the four wrestlers that participated, three placed. Mason Brooks won 1st place in the KFWC Middle School State Tournament. Mason is a fourth grader that competed against eight graders in this tournament. He is also the first ever Somerset Wrestler to win a Middle School state championship title. Cameron Underwood placed second and Kaison Phillips placed 5th. All a first for Somerset Wrestling.
On Sunday, Somerset Wrestling Club took 33 wrestlers to compete in the KFWC Youth State Tournament. Out of 93 teams, Somerset placed second as a team - scoring 367 combined points. Of these 33 wrestlers, the team had 18 place.
Six of these state placers walked away as first place KY State Champions
Carson Stachulski - 1st Place (4x KFWC State Champion)
Tatum Strunk - 1st Place (4x KFWC State Champion)
Deshawn Martin - 1st Place (2x KFWC State Champion)
Tatum Watson - 1st Place
Brayden Brooks - 1st Place
Conner Shepherd - 1st Place
The team also had three runner-ups.
Weston Rodgers - 2nd Place
Trevin Durham - 2nd Place
Eli Shepherd - 2nd Place
Four were in third place.
Keene Bradley, Liam VanHook, Anykn Gumm, and Ethan McCrystal
Two were in fourth place.
Akadian Lawler and Ethan Gatlin
Two were in fifth place.
Kabryn Perry and Gabe Pendery.
One placed in sixth, that being Kellen McCrystal.
Somerset Wrestling Club Coaches and Board Members are very thankful to have been a part of such an amazing season with a phenomenal group of young athletes and can’t wait to see what the next season has in store. The Coaches and Board Members would also like to thank all the local support for these young men and women and hope to have more encouragement, interest and growth for wrestling in the years to come.
