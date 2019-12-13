Somerset Wrestling competes at Nationals

The Somerset Wrestling Club competed this past weekend at the Bluegrass Nationals Youth Wrestling Tournament in Louisville, KY. The Club walked away with one first-place National Champion. An additional nine wrestlers medaled in the tournament placing second through fourth and All-American recognition.
Out of the 113 wrestling teams that participated in the National Tournament, Somerset Wrestling club came in 9th place with a total of 229 team points that were acquired from all twenty-six kids that participated.
There were a total of ten kids from Somerset Wrestling Club who stood on the podium at the National Tournament. Ryder Upchurch came in first place and he is honored as our only National Champion of the tournament. Ryder is now a two-time National Champion. Also, Alex Upchurch, Zander Upchurch, Carson Stachulski, Tatum Strunk, and Eli Shepherd placed second earning All-American recognition.
According to Somerset Wrestling coach Mondell Hunter, "Carson Stachulski is ahead of schedule in terms of how aggressive you have wrestle to be successful.
When it comes to second-year wrestler Tatum Strunk, Coach Hunter says he is really wrestling tough and he truly deserved becoming an All American in his second year of wrestling.
"He has so much drive and his grandfather, Odis Strunk, loves to see him excel in sports," says Coach Hunter.
Coming in third place for Somerset Wrestling Club was Conner Shepherd.
"The Shepherd twins (Connor, Eli) really are doing great as well," Hunter said. "The twins have only wrestled in a few tournaments, so being recognized as All-Americans has been really special to their parents."
DeShawn Martin and Anthony Ray both placed fourth, also receiving All-American recognition.
"I believe Anthony will be more motivated after a few close matches," Hinter stated. "The coaching staff really wants him to take the next step."
Cameron Underwood also placed sixth in this tournament, wrestling some very tough matches.
"Cameron never gave up and wrestled through to the end," Hunter stated. "The determination this kid has is what makes him great."
The Somerset Wrestling Club had sixteen others who participated in the National Tournament. Some of these kids did not place but gave great effort in every wrestling match.
Their names are as follows and in no specific order: John Davis, Ryker Goldson, Briar Farmer, Tyson Gager, Taylor Murphy, James-Michael Vaughn, Cody Allen, Braiden Beebe, Noah Eldridge, Josh Ray, Emory Mize, Tyler Johnson, Navi King, Nathaniel Parker, and James Ledford.
