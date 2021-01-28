Somerset Wrestling Club competed in first youth tournament held in Kentucky this past Sunday in Elizabethtown. Although missing 10 kids, not due to illness, Somerset Wrestling Club paced third overall.
Tatum Strunk, Carson Stachulski, Tatum Watson, Darrius Ridner, and Cameron Underwood all placed first place at their respected weight classes. This group of first-place finishers dominated this tournament from beginning to end. Following our first place winners, Deshawn Martin and Landon Oakes placed second in their classes.
"These two are starting to stand out from the rest of competition based on their aggressiveness on the wrestling mat," Somerset wrestling coach Hunter Mondell stated. "We are very pleased with the kids and their resilience during this pandemic. Physically all the kids are trying to round into to shape but mentally it’s a tug of war because of all the surrounding circumstances. I think we, as coaches and parents, have really responded well despite the circumstances of an abnormal season."
Other top wrestlers included (6U 45B) Jagger Durham placed 3rd; (6U 60) Braxton Allen placed 2nd; (8U 50) John Davis placed 4th; and (8U 55A) Tatum Strunk placed 1st; (8U 60A) Carson Stachulski placed 1st; (8U 65A) Deshawn Martin placed 2nd; (8U 90) Boothe Fitzgerald placed 4th; (10U 60) Bryson Moore placed 6th; (10U 65A) Easton Sellers placed 6th; (10U 65B) Landon Oakes placed 2nd; (10U 80) Tatum Watson placed 1st; (10U 85B) Trevin Durham placed 3rd; (10U 90) Austin Doan placed 4th; (10U 100) Darius Ridener placed 1st; (12U 75) Cameron Underwood placed 1st; (12U 105/110) Aaron Doan placed 4th; and (Middle School 107) (Girl) Lexi Wing placed 5th.
"A lot of sacrifice and a lot more paperwork have went into this season but we are making sure we are doing are part to keep the kids healthy based on the guidelines we are given all while letting the kids have fun," Hunter stated.
Somerset Wrestling Club is excited to announce they will have a State Tournament this year. The Somerset Wrestling Club has competed nationally and the kids have really been determined and wrestled exceptionally well. Mason Brooks, for example recently wrestled in Tulsa, Okla., finishing with a 2-2 mark.
"We are more than proud that he represented Somerset Wrestling Club at the highest level in the nation," stated Hunter. "Stay on the lookout for more Somerset Wrestling Club updates as the season continues."
